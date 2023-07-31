Shanti Pereira Wins Gold At 200m Race In Germany, Defeats European Champion

Shanti Pereira Comes In First At Mittsommernacht Athletics Meet In Germany

Singaporeans will know that our local sprint queen Shanti Pereira has already conquered Asia.

Now, she’s in the process of taking over Europe as well — having won gold at a 200m event in Germany.

Better still, one of the rivals she outpaced is a European champion.

Shanti achieves time of 23.32s in Germany

Shanti was in action at the Mittsommernacht Athletics meet in Berlin on Sunday (30 July), reported The Straits Times (ST).

Competing in the Women’s 200m event, she raced home with a time of 23.32 seconds.

That was enough to win gold in the event.

Shanti beat a European champion

While doing so, Shanti outstripped nine other challengers — all Germans.

One of them was Gina Lückenkemper, who’s currently the European champion in the 100m and 4x100m relay events.

However, this time round she had to settle for second place behind the Singaporean, who beat her by 0.09s.

Not the first time Shanti tasted success in Germany

This isn’t Shanti’s first success in Germany, though.

In May, she broke the 100m national record twice on the same day while competing in the 58th International Pentecost Sport Meeting in Rehlingen.

Her most recent German achievement came after a historic outing two weeks ago at the Asian Athletics Championships (AAC) in Bangkok, where she won double gold for Singapore.

Shanti now on European tour

According to Singapore Athletics, Shanti will next be competing in Sweden on Saturday (5 Aug).

She’ll then run in Denmark on National Day (9 Aug) before heading to Budapest, Hungary to take part in the World Athletics Championships.

Now that she’s officially killing it in Europe, it looks like the world is for her taking now.

We’ll certainly be watching her upcoming European exploits with great interest.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Singapore Athletics on Facebook and Facebook.