Shanti Pereira Breaks 100m National Record Twice In Germany, Accomplishes Both Feats On Same Day

Singapore Sprinter Shanti Pereira Sets New 100m National Record At Germany Event

Shanti Pereira has done it yet again.

Just weeks after clinching two gold medals at the 32nd SEA Games, Singapore’s reigning sprint queen has made her country proud with more record-breaking feats in Germany.

First, she clocked 11.34 seconds in the women’s 100m heats at the 58th International Pentecost Sport Meeting in Rehlingen.

Then, she shattered her own record later that very same day, completing the race in a stunning 11.26 seconds.

Shanti Pereira shatters 100m national record in Germany

The Singapore Athletics Facebook page proudly announced both achievements on Sunday (28 May).

In the first race, Shanti finished second behind Luxembourg’s Patrizia van der Weken but broke the previous Singapore record — which she also set — with 11.34 seconds.

Last month, she won gold and set a national record at the Australian Open Track and Field Championships’ 100m finals with a time of 11.37 seconds.

But Shanti wasn’t done shattering records like glass jars.

The 26-year-old athlete went on to clear 100m in the finals in 11.26 seconds — taking 0.11 seconds off her earlier time.

According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), this was the fastest time that an Asian woman has set at this year’s event.

Taking to Instagram on Monday (29 May) to celebrate her win, Shanti shared a photo of herself posing happily with her runner’s bib and said that she was “shaking”.

Many netizens congratulated her in the comments, and fellow runner Soh Rui Yong dubbed her a “legend”.

Her 6th 100m national record this year

Shanti has certainly been on a roll over the past few months.

Singapore Athletics noted that her latest accomplishment was her sixth 100m national record in 2023.

In total, she has achieved nine national records this year, including three in the 200m sprint.

After completing her European circuit, Shanti will go on to prepare for the Asian Championships in July.

We wish her all the best in her upcoming events and look forward to hearing more news about her breathtaking feats.

