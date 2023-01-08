Man’s Father Shares CDC Vouchers Link With ‘Entire Contact List’, Someone Spends S$95

CDC Vouchers Link Can Be Used By Anyone After Redemption

The S$300 CDC vouchers for 2023 were released on 3 Jan, and many households have already redeemed them. However, if one shares the CDC vouchers link, unique to every household, with others, they can redeem vouchers with it too.

This was what Qazim found out when the link he sent to his father was forwarded to everyone in his dad’s contact list.

To his shock, someone used the CDC voucher link and spent S$95.

Thankfully, Qazim’s father managed to track down the spending, and they made arrangements to return the money.

On 6 Jan, Qazim shared the incident on his TikTok account @qazimzim.

After redeeming the CDC vouchers for his family, Qazim said he shared the unique link with his father. “And you know what my father did? He shared the link with everyone else, like everyone in his contacts,” he said.

The family didn’t know that even though once the link has been used for redemption, it can be used by anyone.

Later, Qazim’s father discovered that someone had spent S$95 and asked Qazim about it. Of course, he had no idea what had happened.

After checking the records, they realised that a friend of Qazim’s father had used the S$95 at a supermarket or minimart.

“You share the (CDC vouchers link) with everyone, everyone can use the freaking link,” Qazim said in exasperation.

Luckily, Qazim’s father managed to track down the person who used the link, and they have made arrangements to return the money, Qazim told MS News.

Refrain from forwarding CDC vouchers link to others outside household

The CDC vouchers can be redeemed digitally, and household members can help to do so.

Many younger members will have helped their parents, who are less digitally savvy, to redeem the vouchers and send them the link. But they need to know that if the link is forwarded outside of the household and has been used to redeem any voucher, anyone can use it afterwards.

Qazim found that out first-hand, so he made a PSA to advise others not to make the same mistake he did.

Featured image adapted from @qazimzim on TikTok.