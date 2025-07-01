SHATEC reportedly closing down, selling Bukit Batok campus building for S$18M

SHATEC reportedly closing down after 42 years of operations

SHATEC, which has been training students in Singapore for jobs in the hospitality industry for 42 years, is reportedly closing down.

It has already put up its campus building in Bukit Batok for sale, reported Lianhe Zaobao.

SHATEC suspended operations since 1 April

An email sent by SHATEC director Margaret Heng on 27 March, which was seen by Zaobao, informed alumni that it would gradually suspend its operations from 1 April.

The move was described as a “business containment exercise”.

After SHATEC was taken over by new management in January, it was found that its existing operating model was “no longer economically viable”, she explained, without elaborating further.

This was a “difficult decision” for the board of the Singapore Hotel Association (SHA), which set up SHATEC in 1983.

The business containment includes reducing the scale of operations, completing the courses that have started and teaching the last batch of pre-employment training (PET) students.

SHATEC campus in Bukit Batok for sale

Additionally, real estate company CBRE has been appointed as the exclusive marketing agent for SHATEC’s campus, located in 21 Bukit Batok Street 22.

In an 8 May statement quoted by Zaobao, CBRE said the three-storey building has been priced at about S$18 million.

Its lease ends in 2051.

Zaobao reporters who visited the building on 24 June found a sign outside its gate saying that it was for sale.

When they called a phone number on the notice board, a staff member who answered said that the institution stopped enrolling new students in March.

SHATEC campus in Orchard & The Sapling restaurant already closed

When Zaobao went down to SHATEC’s Orchard Campus at the Singapore Tourism Court, it found that it had already shuttered.

A Singapore Tourism Board staff member at the reception counter said the Orchard Campus held its last day of classes last Thursday (26 June).

It is understood that some of its courses at the branch have been transferred to the main campus in Bukit Batok.

The Orchard Campus opened only about 1.5 years ago in January 2024. It was “designed to provide learners with an immersive learning experience, combining theoretical knowledge with hands-on training that includes professional-class culinary facilities”, said SHATEC in a press release at the time.

The Sapling restaurant, which was run by SHATEC and provided an avenue for students to get a hands-on learning experience, shut down even earlier on 7 March, according to a notice on the SHATEC website.

Last batch of pre-employment training students enrolled in Sept

In August 2024, SHATEC announced that it would be making a “strategic move” away from PET, instead focusing primarily on continuing education and training programmes.

Thus, it took in its last batch of PET students in September last year, it said, adding:

This pivot will strengthen SHATEC’s position as the leading institution supporting the tourism and hospitality sectors in their workforce transformation efforts.

SHATEC still reviewing long-term plans: Chairman

In response to enquiries from Zaobao, SHATEC Chairman Loh Lik Peng said the institution was “in the early stages of reviewing its long-term plans”.

The sale of the Bukit Batok campus is part of its “asset management strategy”, he added.

However, as the review is ongoing, he cannot comment further.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps and Google Maps.