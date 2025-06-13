Kallang Basin Swimming Complex & St Wilfred Sport Centre closing, public housing planned for sites

Kallang Basin Swimming Complex & St Wilfred Sport Centre sites have served S’poreans for over 40 years

Two old-school sports complexes built in the 1980s are closing for good, with plans for public housing at their sites.

Kallang Basin Swimming Complex in Geylang Bahru will close on 1 Sept, and St Wilfred Sport Centre in Whampoa will shut down on 1 Oct.

Kallang Basin Swimming Complex & St Wilfred Sport Centre leases are expiring

In a joint release on Friday (13 June), Sport Singapore (SportSG), HDB and the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) said the complexes will cease operations when their respective leases expire.

Both sports facilities are under ActiveSG. The swimming complex also has a gym with a mural of the Kallang River.

St Wilfred has tennis courts, squash courts and a football field.

Plans to introduce public housing at sites

With the closure of the two complexes, there are plans to introduce public housing at their sites, the agencies said, adding:

This is part of our ongoing efforts to address the strong and broad-based demand for housing in recent years.

These plans are being studied as the Government “remains committed to providing public housing and ensuring a quality living environment for all”.

However, the Government will also continue to develop and enhance sports infrastructure as part of its long-term planning.

It will work closely with the community to meet Singapore’s evolving lifestyle and recreational needs, it noted.

Kallang Basin Swimming Complex & St Wilfred Sport Centre served community for over 40 years

In a Facebook post on Friday, Dr Wan Rizal, who is MP for the Kolam Ayer division of Jalan Besar GRC, announced the “bittersweet news”.

The two complexes would be closing after serving the community for more than 40 years, he said, confirming that their sites have been set aside for new residential developments.

The changes are “part of our careful strategy to optimise Singapore’s limited land”, he added.

The good news is that a new Sport-In-Precinct (SIP) facility in Whampoa will be completed at the end of this year, he revealed. It will have sheltered courts, a fitness corner and a playground.

Additionally, another SIP facility will be built in another location within Kolam Ayer, he shared.

Public may use other nearby facilities, 2 new facilities coming soon

In the meantime, the public may still use other nearby facilities, such as:

swimming complexes in Serangoon, Geylang East and Jalan Besar

squash and tennis courts at Kallang Squash Centre, Burghley Squash and Tennis Centre and Kallang Tennis Centre

sports halls and fields at Bendemeer Primary School and Bendemeer Secondary School under the Dual-Use Scheme

SportSG noted that the number of ActiveSG facilities across Singapore has increased by 30% since 2013.

Among the new facilities being developed are the Farrer Park Town Play Field, Queenstown Sport Centre, Ang Mo Kio Swimming Complex and Punggol Regional Sport Centre.

