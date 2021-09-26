Shaw Theatres Lot One Reopens On 24 Sep

If you’re a Westie planning to catch the latest Marvel movie Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, we have good news for you.

As of 24 Sep, Shaw Theatres at Lot One has reopened with a brand new look.

Source

Now, you’ll be able to catch the latest movies in the comfort of the revamped theatre that features 8 movie halls equipped with the newest laser and sound systems.

Shaw Theatres Lot One has 8 cinema halls

Avid moviegoers in Choa Chu Kang will remember that the nearest cinema – Shaw Theatres in Lot One – used to have 4 movie halls. Hence, movie choices were also limited.

On 24 Sep, Shaw Theatres announced that they have officially reopened their Lot One outlet.

Source

And it’s bigger and better than before with 8 new digital halls, which is twice the number of halls than before.

Source

Each hall is also fixed with the latest laser and sound equipment to ensure you have the full cinematic experience.

Source

Closed for renovations in 2019

Located at levels 5 and 6 of Lot One Shopping Mall, the theatre closed for renovations back in Jul 2019.

It was initially targeted to reopen in the 2nd half of 2020 but was delayed.

More than 2 years later, the major overhaul, which includes new seats and screens, has now been completed.

Catch the latest blockbuster at the new theatre

Now that Shaw Theatres has returned, Choa Chu Kang folks no longer need to travel to Jurong to catch the latest flicks.

If you’re planning to check out the newly revamped theatre, here’s how to get there:

Address: 21 Choa Chu Kang Avenue 4, Levels 5 & 6, Lot One, Singapore 689812

Opening hours: 12pm-10pm (Sun-Thurs), 12pm-11pm (Fri-Sat)

Nearest MRT: Choa Chu Kang station

However, do remember that Safe Management Measures and restrictions still currently apply at movie theatres.

