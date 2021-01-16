Shaw Theatres Launches Mickey Mouse Cup That Is Also A Coin Bank

Many of us are stocking up on beverages for the upcoming Chinese New Year (CNY). Sipping on them from regular glasses may be too mundane, so why not switch to something wackier like a Mickey Mouse cup.

Shaw Theatres recently released a 2-in-1 Mickey Mouse drinking cup & coin bank, according to Facebook page 小魔女手作烘培Magicgal Homemade.

Source

Storing your cash and drinking your beverage of choice is definitely a top priority for CNY gatherings, so here’s a look at this product that can get both done.

Hidden Mickey Mouse body doubles as a stand

At first glance, Shaw Theatres’ Mickey Mouse cup seems to be a mere storage container, but looks can be deceiving.

Source

Upon unlatching the face cover, you’ll find the miniature body of Mickey Mouse on the inside.

Source

Pull the body out, and you’ll end up with a standing figurine.

Source

Besides the cuteness overload, this handy container can serve as a decorative item for your living space too.

Sip on cold drinks & yam seng

Shaw Theatres’ Mickey Mouse cup seems to be the perfect companion for your upcoming drinking sessions.

Source

Put a straw on top of its head to enjoy a delicious drink. Its smile is so captivating that it’ll inspire you to toast to soju, beer, or alcohol-infused BBT all-night long.

Source

When you’re not using it for drinks, you can also use it as a coin bank. Just slip your cash and coins inside this all-time favourite Disney character.

Source

Here’s a video showing how the ingenious contraption works:

Available at Shaw Theatres

This merchandise is priced at $9.90 each. For a 2-in-1 functional product, we’d say that’s a worthy investment.

Source

An alternative option is the $10.90 combo which includes a bottled drink like Authentic Tea House Oolong Tea, Heaven & Earth Jasmine Green Tea, Ayataka Green Tea, and Glaceau Vitamin Water.

Yam seng with Mickey Mouse

With CNY coming soon, this Mickey Mouse cup will be an adorable utensil to have your drinks in.

Get every member of your squad to grab their own, so you can all yam seng together.

Featured image adapted from @davdaf on Instagram.