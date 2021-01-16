Shaw Theatres Launches Mickey Mouse Cup That Is Also A Coin Bank
Many of us are stocking up on beverages for the upcoming Chinese New Year (CNY). Sipping on them from regular glasses may be too mundane, so why not switch to something wackier like a Mickey Mouse cup.
Shaw Theatres recently released a 2-in-1 Mickey Mouse drinking cup & coin bank, according to Facebook page 小魔女手作烘培Magicgal Homemade.
Storing your cash and drinking your beverage of choice is definitely a top priority for CNY gatherings, so here’s a look at this product that can get both done.
Hidden Mickey Mouse body doubles as a stand
At first glance, Shaw Theatres’ Mickey Mouse cup seems to be a mere storage container, but looks can be deceiving.
Upon unlatching the face cover, you’ll find the miniature body of Mickey Mouse on the inside.
Pull the body out, and you’ll end up with a standing figurine.
Besides the cuteness overload, this handy container can serve as a decorative item for your living space too.
Sip on cold drinks & yam seng
Shaw Theatres’ Mickey Mouse cup seems to be the perfect companion for your upcoming drinking sessions.
Put a straw on top of its head to enjoy a delicious drink. Its smile is so captivating that it’ll inspire you to toast to soju, beer, or alcohol-infused BBT all-night long.
When you’re not using it for drinks, you can also use it as a coin bank. Just slip your cash and coins inside this all-time favourite Disney character.
Here’s a video showing how the ingenious contraption works:
Available at Shaw Theatres
This merchandise is priced at $9.90 each. For a 2-in-1 functional product, we’d say that’s a worthy investment.
An alternative option is the $10.90 combo which includes a bottled drink like Authentic Tea House Oolong Tea, Heaven & Earth Jasmine Green Tea, Ayataka Green Tea, and Glaceau Vitamin Water.
Yam seng with Mickey Mouse
With CNY coming soon, this Mickey Mouse cup will be an adorable utensil to have your drinks in.
Get every member of your squad to grab their own, so you can all yam seng together.
Who are your drinking buddies for CNY? Tag them in the comments below, because they’ll definitely love this.
Featured image adapted from @davdaf on Instagram.