Taiwan Has Disney Earbuds, Wireless Mouse & Headsets For Mickey & Minnie Fans

As 2020 comes to a close, Mickey and Minnie fans can start the new year right with a pastel pink tech upgrade thanks to these new items.

Taiwan company InfoThink has a collection of Disney earbuds, wireless mouse, mouse pad, and leather bags.

They’re super cute, and we imagine Disney fans will be hunting them online in a flash.

Disney earbuds come with adorable storage box

Taiwan online store InfoThink has wireless Bluetooth earbuds case that take the appearance of Mickey and Minnie’s ears and body.

According to UP Media, it’s designed to look like a strawberry chocolate ball. But when you open them, you’ll get to see a pair of beautifully designed earbuds that will elevate your music listening experience.

Apple fans won’t be left behind because they also have a protective case for your AirPods too. We bet fans will undoubtedly gush over the matching rose-coloured outfits of this iconic couple.

At the back, you’ll find a charging jack to keep your AirPods powered up 24/7.

Wireless mouse & mouse pad

Tech geeks with a rose-tinted laptop should consider this wireless Mickey computer mouse with nude pink rhombohedral leather.

The distance of its wireless connection is up to 10 metres so you can click video links while lounging from a distance.

You can also pair up the computer mouse with this pastel pink leather mouse pad.

The embroidered gold Mickey Mouse logo and metal design make it seem like an atas computer accessory you’ll want to keep on your desk.

Pink pooh leather bag

Keep your valuables organised inside this pastel pink cowhide leather Pooh storage bag.

A miniature bag strap button can prevent the knotting of your earphones or charging wires.

How to get Disney earbuds and mouse

The items in the collection are priced from S$28.26 (NT$599).

The Udesign website has product pages for their Mickey and Minnie earbuds, AirPods case, computer mouse, mouse pad, and bag.

Some products are also available on Shopee Taiwan.

If you have pals in Taiwan, ask them for a favour to get these items to your doorstep. Another option is to make an Airfrov request to grab these stylish yet functional tech accessories.

Disney earbuds & accessories as gifts

These Disney tech accessories seem to be the perfect gift for the upcoming holiday season or Chinese New Year.

We may not be able to grab them from our local outlets, but we hope that it’ll reach our city eventually. In the meantime, fans eager to get their hands on this collection can make an Airfrov request or reach out to their friends in Taiwan.

If you can grab the Mickey and Minnie earphone case, consider getting a pair for twinning with bae or your BFFs.

