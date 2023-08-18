Shopping Trolley Seen On Crowded North East Line MRT, Netizens Wonder Why Commuter Wasn’t Stopped

Shopping Trolley Filled With Plastic Bags Spotted On North East Line MRT

Seeing an abandoned shopping trolley in places like housing estates, while shouldn’t be the norm, isn’t unusual. Spotting it on board an MRT, however, is quite a surprising experience.

That was what Facebook user Ms Hew thought when she saw that exact scene on a North East Line (NEL) train recently.

She shared a glimpse of the befuddling sight in the Singapore Incidents Facebook group today (18 Aug).

Shopping trolley seen on board NEL train

In the Facebook post that has since garnered several hundred comments, Ms Hew quoted a commuter’s observation aboard a NEL train on Thursday (17 Aug).

According to them, someone had made their way onto the crowded MRT with a trolley full of plastic bags. Among these were bags bearing Mustafa Centre‘s logo, which led some commenters to speculate that the commuter may have been from the shopping centre.

Whether this was really the case cannot be confirmed at the time of writing.

Netizens question why nobody stopped commuter

The biggest question on most people’s minds appeared to be how the commuter managed to go so far away from the mall with the trolley.

They posited that doing so is equivalent to stealing the trolley from the establishment.

Someone then claimed that security personnel in charge of monitoring the trolleys may not have been alert on the job.

Likewise, many wondered how the commuter managed to get past the gantry and control room with the huge loot.

Currently, there appear to be no specific rules prohibiting shopping trolleys on the MRT.

MS News has reached out to SBS Transit, which operates the NEL, for comments. We’ll update the article if they get back.

