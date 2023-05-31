SIA Offers Unlimited Free WiFi To All Passengers Including Economy Class From 1 July

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

SIA Passengers Can Get Free Unlimited WiFi From 1 July

All Singapore Airlines (SIA) passengers will be able to get unlimited WiFi on board, including KrisFlyer members in all cabin classes.

This will include premium economy and economy class customers, Singapore’s flagship airline said in a press release on Wednesday (31 May).

All you need to do is sign up for a free KrisFlyer membership online or on board to enjoy the free WiFi.

Free WiFi available to SIA passengers from 1 July

Previously, only SIA passengers in Suites, First Class and Business Class had unlimited complimentary in-flight WiFi. Meanwhile, KrisFlyer members in Premium Economy and Economy Class had at least two hours of WiFi.

Making the service available to all is apparently a move towards fulfilling passengers’ needs.

“In today’s increasingly hyper-connected world, high-speed in-flight Wi-Fi connectivity is one of the most important requirements for our customers,” Mr Yeoh Phee Teik, Senior Vice President Customer Experience at SIA said.

“Giving them access to free unlimited Wi-Fi is yet another milestone in SIA’s continuous effort to offer an exceptional end-to-end travel experience.”

Previous plan cost US$3.99/hour for non-members

Previously in Economy Class, non-KrisFlyer members could purchase a WiFi plan at the following starting prices and rates:

1 hour — US$3.99 (S$5.25)

3 hours — US$8.99 (S$11.80)

entire flight — US$15.99 (S$21.00)

KrisFlyer members in the same class could get two hours of WiFi for free, while Premium Economy members enjoyed an extra hour more.

Now, everyone can get free unlimited access, simply by registering for a KrisFlyer membership.

Become a KrisFlyer member to enjoy free WiFi on board

To enjoy free WiFi on SIA flights from 1 July onwards, all you have to do is sign up to be a KrisFlyer member.

You can register through this form on the SIA website for free.

After securing the membership, make sure to enter your membership info when booking tickets in the ‘Manage Booking online’ option or at check-in.

Non-members can even join KrisFlyer on board their flight via the SIA digital content portal or mobile devices.

Whether you sign up early or at the last minute, getting free unlimited WiFi will be such a luxury.

Now, you can update your Instagram ‘live’ as you look out the aeroplane window and document your trip. Of course, more importantly, you’ll get to stay in touch with loved ones at all times.

