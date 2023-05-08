S’pore Wins Historic Gold For Women’s Artistic Silat At SEA Games, Beating Brunei By 0.03 Points

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Singapore’s Women’s Artistic Silat Team Wins Gold Medal At SEA Games 2023

Singapore has hit yet another milestone at this year’s Southeast Asian (SEA) Games. This time, our women’s Silat team clinched its very first gold medal ever.

The team consists of silat exponents Amirah Sahrin, Iffah Batrisyia Noh, and Nur Ashikin Zulkifli.

Together, the trio faced off against Brunei in the Women’s Artistic Regu (team) on Sunday (7 Mar) and emerged victorious.

On top of that, Singapore’s also won two bronze medals in the silat singles categories.

Women’s silat team wins historic first gold for event

On Sunday (7 Mar), silat exponents Amirah Sahrin, Iffah Batrisyia Noh, and Nur Ashikin Zulkifli represented Team Singapore at the 32nd SEA Games Pencak Silat Women’s Regu (team) finals in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

They went head-to-head against Brunei’s women’s silat team at the finals held at Chroy Changvar International Convention and Exhibition Centre.

It consists of Bruneian silat exponents Nur Wasiqah Aziemah Binti Rosihan, Norleyermah Binti Haji Raya, and Anisah Najihah Abdullah.

Team Singapore scored an impressive 9.955, beating Brunei by 0.030 points. This made history and secured Singapore’s maiden gold in Pencak Silat at the SEA Games.

Currently, the team is the reigning world and regional champion in the event.

This victory secured Singapore’s sixth gold medal of the SEA Games 2023. Four of those were from swimming, and one from ju-jitsu.

At the last SEA Games, which took place last year in Hanoi, Vietnam, the trio lost out on the coveted medal and finished joint third.

Singapore also got bronze medals for singles events

In the other Silat categories, defending champion Iqbal Abdul Rahman of Singapore got a joint bronze in the Artistic Men’s Tunggal (singles), after losing out to Cambodia’s Soem Sokdevid.

Singapore Artistic Women’s Tunggal exponent Siti Nazurah Yusoff also brought home a joint bronze for the event.

We share our heartfelt congratulations to all the athletes, and we wish them the best for the rest of the games. Go, Team Singapore!

