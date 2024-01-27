SimplyGo Users Charged ‘Extra’ For Missing Entry & Exit, Advised To Use Same Payment Mode

SimplyGo Users ‘Overcharged’ For Missing Entry & Exit

The Land Transport Authority’s (LTA) push for SimplyGo meant a new way of doing things when taking public transport.

While most people might be most concerned about the omission of trip fares and card balances, some commuters found themselves “overcharged” when using SimplyGo.

For many of these trips, either the origin or destination is replaced by a “Missing entry” or “Missing exit” record on the SimplyGo app.

TransitLink explained that such cases typically happen when commuters use different payment modes for their trips.

Nonetheless, affected commuters can file claims for their disputed trips.

SimplyGo user files claim after being overcharged for missing entry

As more commuters transition to using SimplyGo following LTA’s initial announcement, some have found themselves being “overcharged”.

On Wednesday (24 Jan), a netizen took to Facebook to share how she was allegedly overcharged twice within a week.

She shared screenshots of two trips that had missing origins. In their place were the words “Missing entry”.

The user claimed that she was “overcharged more than S$2”.

The user shared that she has since filed claims for the disputed trips and that they were resolved within three days.

Similar cases reported since Apr 2023

The Facebook user isn’t the only one to notice the extra charges.

Last week, a Redditor took to the Singapore subreddit to share a similar experience.

Pictures shared by the Redditor showed “Missing entry” and “Missing exit” in their SimplyGo records.

They had been charged S$2.30 for a trip between City Hall and Yew Tee stations. The Reddit thread has been deleted at the time of this article.

Turns out, such cases have been around for quite some time.

In Apr 2023, another Reddit user shared about how they were allegedly charged more than S$4 extra for a trip that cost S$1.09.

Commuters advised to take card out of bag when tapping in or out

In response to queries from MS News, a TransitLink spokesperson said that incomplete transactions occur when commuters use “different modes to tap in and out for a single journey”.

Doing so will result in a “Missing Entry/Exit” reflected on the SimplyGo app.

To avoid such cases, commuters are advised to take out their travel cards from their bags or wallets when tapping on the fare payment devices.

This is to prevent a “card clash” scenario when two or more cards are detected in the wallet.

Should commuters spot discrepancies in the distance travelled or fare deducted, they can file claims directly through the SimplyGo app.

However, such claims must be filed within 60 days of the disputed trip.

Refunds for disputed trips can be processed via the following means:

Credited to bank account

Topped up to travel card at SimplyGo Travel Office

Credited into the same credit or debit card

Featured image by MS News and adapted from Facebook.