Some S’poreans Still Prefer EZ-Link To SimplyGo, Unsure Why We’re Making Switch Now

SimplyGo EZ-Link Will Be Less Convenient Especially For Older Folk

The news that EZ-link will be phased out for SimplyGo has led to plenty of conversations online about the efficiency of the latter.

While SimplyGo offers several advantages such as the ability to use your bank card or smart device, others have found a glaring problem with the new system.

The fare reader no longer displays the fare and card value.

In response to media queries, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) explained that doing so would cause a delay and lead to congestion.

However, not everyone is convinced by this explanation.

Older folk need to see how much money they have

MS News spoke to several people affected by the changes.

Most of them stated that they would not have an issue if the changes make for a better system. That said, they do not think this is the case presently.

Mdm Ang, who declined to give her full name, told MS News she doesn’t know when to top up her card after upgrading it to SimplyGo.

“My phone has a lot of apps already, I don’t want to install yet another one just to check my card,” said the 55-year-old who works in retail.

If we’re going to change, at least change to something better.

Right now, Mdm Ang does not feel SimplyGo is superior the EZ-link system that has been in place since at least 2001.

“We need to see how much money we have remaining on our cards, especially when you’re old,” she added.

“Older folk won’t use their bank card or smartphone for public transport.”

Will not use a SimplyGo EZ-link card going forward

Beverly, an admin executive who also declined to give her full name, said that she values seeing her fare when tapping in and out.

She rated its importance a 3.5, on a scale of one to five.

The 25-year-old noted: “Using my EZ-link card, if I take public transport and I see the amount there, I know whether I need to top up or not. Then I don’t have to consciously open an app.”

Since upgrading her spare card to SimplyGo, she can no longer enjoy this convenience.

As a result, Beverly said she would be using her debit card going forward.

At least then, she won’t have to download another app.

Similarly to Mdm Ang, consolidating the amount of apps she uses is important.

Beverly also noted that with the rise of scams involving malicious apps these days, educating the public on what they install is important.

SimplyGo may prove more convenient in the long run but improvements needed

With SimplyGo, one can use their bank card or smartphone, even those that are issued overseas.

This is certainly great for tourism and the digitally savvy, Steven Ang, 32, told MS News.

However, the transport enthusiast said LTA needs to find a way to either reduce the “few seconds” for fare gates and bus readers to display the card balance, or keep the EZ-link system in place until that can happen.

“Not everyone will be comfortable with SimplyGo, even if it reduces congestion at entry and exit points,” he noted.

As such, he questioned why the change has to happen now, even though he understands that having to maintain two systems is expensive. He said:

If we have assurances that these pain points can be resolved, I think the anger and inertia [resulting from this change] would quell significantly.

SimplyGo to replace older EZ-Link system from 1 June

Come 1 June, those in Singapore should already have their EZ-Link cards upgraded to SimplyGo.

This is because the older EZ-Link cards will not be valid for public transport payments.

Commuters can upgrade their EZ-Link cards at the self-service ticketing machine.

They can also purchase a new SimplyGo card at any SimplyGo ticket office.

Meanwhile, those unsure about the switch can set up their contactless bank cards for payment.

