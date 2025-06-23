Singapore Airlines cancels all flights to Dubai till 25 June, customers may seek refund

Singapore Airlines says other flights from S’pore to Dubai may be affected

As the United States (US) enters the conflict between Israel and Iran, Singapore Airlines (SIA) has cancelled all flights from Singapore to Dubai till Wednesday (25 June).

Announcing the move in a statement on its website, our national carrier said it followed “a security assessment of the geopolitical situation in the Middle East”.

According to SIA, a total of eight flights have been cancelled over four days from 22 to 25 June.

They are SQ494, from Singapore to Dubai, and its return trip SQ495, departing daily at 3.10pm and 7.45pm respectively.

However, SIA said other flights between the cities may be affected, “as the situation remains fluid”.

It advised customers to check its flight status page for updates.

Customers may seek full refund

SIA apologised for the inconvenience caused, saying that it would contact all affected customers to inform them of the cancellations.

Those affected will be placed on alternative flights, or may seek a full refund for the portion of their tickets that are unused.

Customers who booked directly with SIA may seek their refund via its Assistance Request Form while those who booked via travel agents or partner airlines should contact them for assistance.

Dubai has the world’s busiest airport

Dubai is the most populous city in the United Arab Emirates, and has the world’s busiest airport by international passenger traffic, according to Airports Council International.

Dubai International Airport is also the hub for Emirates and a popular transit spot for passengers travelling between Asia and Europe.

However, Dubai is also located on the coast of the Persian Gulf, directly opposite Iran.

Global airlines avoiding the Middle East

Airlines around the world have been avoiding the Middle East since Israel and Iran started exchanging missile strikes from 13 June.

This has continued since the US entered the fray by reportedly bombing three nuclear sites in Iran.

Flight-tracking website FlightRadar24 said on X that following the US attacks, “commercial traffic in the region is operating as it has since new airspace restrictions were put into place last week”.

A screenshot of the air traffic taken on Sunday (22 June) showed flights mostly avoiding the airspace over Iran, Iraq, Syria and Israel, choosing to fly over Central Asia and the Caspian Sea, or south over Saudi Arabia and Egypt.

British Airways (BA) has also suspended flights to Dubai as well as Doha, the capital of Qatar, reported The Independent.

On Sunday, a BA flight from London to Dubai turned back over Saudi Arabia after the US attacks started, landing in Zurich, Switzerland nine hours after take-off.

Featured image adapted from Singapore Airlines on Instagram and Christoph Schulz on Unsplash.