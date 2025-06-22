US bombs 3 nuclear sites in Iran in ‘very successful attack’, says President Trump

President Trump calls for peace after US bombs three nuclear sites in Iran

In early Sunday (22 June) local time, the United States (US) reportedly bombed three nuclear sites in Iran, namely Fordo, Natanz, and Isfahan.

US President Donald Trump later announced on Truth Social that the US has completed its “very successful attack”.

“A full payload of BOMBS was dropped on the primary site, Fordow,” the leader wrote, adding that all planes are on their way back to the US.

He then congratulated the country’s “great American Warriors”, saying no other military in the world could have accomplished the strike.

He ended his post by claiming: “NOW IS THE TIME FOR PEACE!”

Israel sought help from US

According to the BBC, Israel has been targeting Iran’s Fordo nuclear facility since the strife began over a week ago.

It appealed to the US government for intervention, as the US is the only military capable of launching the attack.

The Fordo site is located in a mountainous area close to the city of Qom, about 96 kilometres from Iran’s capital, Tehran.

It is believed to have two main tunnels housing machines used to enrich uranium, the key component in creating nuclear energy.

On Friday (20 June), President Trump gave himself a two-week deadline to decide whether to join the attack, only to strike two days later.

CBS revealed that the US reached out to Iran “diplomatically” on Saturday (21 June) to declare that it only plans to launch the strikes and that “regime change efforts are not planned”.

Several US officials reportedly told the news outlet that President Trump opposed a plan to kill Iran’s leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The US also purportedly notified Israel of its plans before the attacks on Iran.

Trump threatens further strikes in Iran

In his Address to the Nation following the attack, President Trump called the strikes “a spectacular military success”.

He urged Iranian leaders to negotiate or face more strikes.

“If they do not, future attacks will be far greater,” the US president said. “And a lot easier.”

“There will be either peace, or there will be tragedy for Iran far greater than we have witnessed over the last eight days,” he added.

