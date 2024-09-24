Australian law firm accuses Singapore Airlines of lowballing compensation for May turbulence incident

Singapore Airlines accused of lowballing compensation for May turbulence incident

Four months after the harrowing incident involving SQ321, which experienced severe turbulence resulting in serious injuries and one fatality, an Australian law firm has accused Singapore Airlines (SIA) of offering inadequate compensation to affected passengers.

According to The Standard, Cartner Capner Law asserts that SIA is asking passengers to sign a final release alongside their applications for medical expense coverage.

By signing this release and accepting the agreed compensation, passengers forfeit their right to seek further compensation from the airline in the future.

Peter Carter, director of the law firm, has described this approach as “lowballing” the compensation amounts offered.

Turbulence resulted in injuries & one death

The incident occurred on 21 May when the Singapore-bound aircraft from London was struck by severe turbulence, propelling passengers who weren’t wearing seatbelts into the ceiling.

One man, 73-year-old British national Geoffrey Kitchen, tragically lost his life, while a dozen others sustained serious spinal or brain injuries.

Among the injured, one Australian passenger has been left paralysed from the chest down.

According to Mr Carter, passengers may be entitled to seven-figure compensation for the injuries incurred during the incident.

The crux of his argument revolves around the medical expenses that may arise after passengers sign a final release.

“The true compensation to which passengers are entitled can only be formulated by reference to their permanent impairment that is then projected over their lifetime,” he explained.

He noted that surgeons and neurologists typically require at least 12 months to assess the full value of this “true compensation”.

In a statement on 11 June, SIA announced it had offered US$10,000 (about S$12,890) to passengers who sustained minor injuries.

For those with serious injuries, the airline invited them to discuss tailored compensation offers.

Passengers assessed as needing long-term medical care and seeking financial assistance were offered an advance payment of US$25,000 (about S$32,000) to address their immediate needs.

“This will be part of the final compensation that these passengers will receive,” the airline stated.

Netizens discuss SIA’s course of action

The news has sparked discussions on the r/Singapore subreddit, with users chiming in with their opinions on the matter.

While the Australian law firm claims that SIA is lowballing compensation, many netizens appear to view the airline’s actions as reasonable.

In a sarcastic comment, one user noted that SIA is not alone in its approach to settling turbulence claims.

However, another user highlighted that compensation for the paralysed passenger could indeed reach seven figures.

This figure would encompass lifetime expenses related to loss of earning capacity and caregiver costs.

