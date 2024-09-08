Singapore Govt donates S$130K to Red Cross for Bangladesh flood relief efforts

Singapore Red Cross also commits S$65K to aid Bangladesh flood victims

As millions of people in Bangladesh are affected by severe flooding, Singapore is doing its bit by contributing to relief efforts.

In a press statement on Sunday (8 Sept), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said the Government will donate US$100,000 (S$130,000).

Funds from Singapore in response to Bangladesh flood

The funds will be donated as seed money to support the public fundraising efforts by the Singapore Red Cross (SRC).

This is response to the severe floods in Bangladesh’s eastern districts, MFA said, adding:

The contribution will support humanitarian relief efforts and the immediate needs of affected communities.

Singapore Red Cross ‘saddened’ by Bangladesh flood deaths & displacement

SRC, in a press release last Thursday (5 Sept), said it would itself commit US$50,000 (S$65,200) to support emergency operations in Bangladesh.

This would provide essential aid and relief to affected communities through the Bangladesh Red Crescent Society.

SRC Secretary-General/CEO Benjamin William said it was “deeply saddened” by the loss of lives and displacement in Bangladesh and is “working very closely” with the Red Crescent societies to monitor the situation and explore areas of collaboration and assistance.

SRC “stands ready to provide further assistance”, it said, adding:

We hope that the people of Singapore will stand in solidarity to support the affected communities.

To that end, SRC is launching a public fundraising appeal to aid Bangladesh flood victims.

More than 5.8 million affected

More than 5.8 million people in Bangladesh, across 492 municipalities, have been affected by heavy rainfall since late August, SRC said.

73 administrative divisions of the country are almost completely submerged, leading to 1,227,554 families being trapped in floodwaters in 11 districts of eastern Bangladesh.

Worse still, 52 people have already died in these districts, according to humanitarian partners and the media.

The floods have also affected several highways and roads, with more than one million people still without electricity.

So far, at least 502,501 people are in temporary shelters at 3,403 evacuation centres.

How to donate to flood relief efforts

Those interested in donating to Bangladesh flood relief efforts may do by:

making an online donation via the SRC donation portal or Giving.sg helping SRC raise funds by registering as a third-party fundraiser via this form and emailing it to SRC at fundraising@redcross.sg donating via PayNow to UEN number S86CC0370EGEN and typing “Bangladesh Floods” under the bill reference writing out a cheque to “Singapore Red Cross Society” and mailing it to: Red Cross House, 15 Penang Lane, Singapore 238486 with your name, postal address and “Bangladesh Floods” on the back of the cheque

Also read: S’pore Contributes S$82K To Flood & Typhoon Disaster Relief In M’sia & Philippines

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @ActionAidUK on X.