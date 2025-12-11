M’sian netizens mock S’pore being top SEA country on TasteAtlas Top 100 Best Food Cities list

Singapore is top Southeast Asian country on 100 Best Food Cities list

A recent list ranking the best food cities globally has re-ignited the rivalry between Singapore and Malaysia over whose local food is better.

Singapore ranked 20th on TasteAtlas’ list of Top 100 Best Food Cities in the World, released in early December, for the TasteAtlas Awards 25/26.

Singapore’s placement as the top Southeast Asian country sparked a flurry of opinions from netizens, particularly Malaysian netizens.

Ranking based on food ratings in TasteAtlas’ database

The TasteAtlas website states that the ranking is based on the “highest average ratings for the regional and national dishes most commonly served” in these countries, from 590,228 valid food ratings for 18,912 foods in its database.

And Singapore earned the 20th spot on the list by scoring 4.64 stars. Notably, Jakarta, which is in 21st place, scored the same number of stars.

Meanwhile, four Italian cities – Naples, Milan, Bologna, and Florence, respectively – took the top spots on the list.

Char kway teow and chicken rice among must-try dishes listed

The travel guide listed char kway teow, Hainanese chicken rice, beef kway teow, cereal prawns, and chilli crab as must-try dishes in Singapore.

It also recognised the island’s best gourmet food producers. This includes distillers 53 degrees enterprise pte ltd, East Asia Whisky Company, and chocolatiers Origin and Fossa Chocolate.

Meanwhile, Chai Chuan Tou Yang Rou Tang, Kwang Kee Teochew Fish Porridge, Beach Road Fish Head Bee Hoon, Zai Shun Curry Fish Head, and Song Fa Bak Kut Teh were among those cited as iconic traditional restaurants.

Malaysians question Singapore’s spot on the list

However, Malaysian netizens questioned Singapore’s place as Southeast Asia’s best country for food.

One user claimed that the Little Red Dot got its spot because the people who made the list do not know “what Asian food is like”.

Several questioned why Singaporeans cross the border to eat Malaysian hawker food, if Singapore has better food.

Of course, the age-old question, “What food originates from Singapore?” also popped up in the conversation.

However, some said that by recognising Singapore, Malaysian cuisine is also acknowledged, as “most cooks working in Singapore are Malaysian”.

One user even believes that Malaysian cuisine doesn’t need recognition, as long as its people know its food is the best.

Also read: M’sia ranked 2nd least safe ASEAN country for walking alone at night, while S’pore tops list

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Dennise Anorico on Pexels, Change C.C on Pexels, both for illustration purposes only.