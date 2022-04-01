Singapore Helper Who Stabbed Employer Gets Appeal Dismissed On 31 Mar

Back in 2016, Daryati, a helper in Singapore, stabbed her employer to death and was sentenced to life imprisonment in 2021.

However, she later appealed the sentence, claiming she was suffering from persistent depressive disorder.

On Thursday (31 Mar), the Court of Appeal dismissed the case and said the helper’s psychiatric report did not meet the diagnostic criteria for the mental disorder.

The Court also found that the helper did not suffer from the “clinical symptom of functional impairment” and was able to carry out her duties and assigned chores.

Court dismisses helper’s appeal for lighter sentence

On Thursday (31 Mar), a panel of three judges in the Court of Appeal rejected Daryati’s appeal.

They reiterated that her irrational actions did not necessarily mean that she had an abnormality of mind as defined under the law, reported by TODAY.

Daryati’s defence counsel previously asked the court if it was normal for an individual to stab someone else almost 100 times within 8 minutes.

A High Court judge, who had requested a second medical report, found that Daryati’s actions “stemmed from her rage and not an underlying condition”.

One of the three judges who dismissed the appeal also pointed out that Daryati’s elaborate plan to kill the family cannot be ignored.

Daryati’s appeal to have her charge reduced was ultimately dismissed.

The 29-year-old was initially sentenced to life imprisonment in Apr 2021 for murdering her employer.

Source

She then appealed the sentence, claiming that she suffered from persistent depressive disorder, reported The Straits Times (ST).

Singapore helper started planning to murder the family in May 2016

According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), 29-year-old Daryati worked at her employer’s home at Telok Kurau for 2 months in 2016.

The Indonesian helper was reportedly treated well and given sufficient rest and food. However, she grew homesick and wanted to return to Indonesia.

On 12 May 2016, Daryati wrote in her diary that she “must carry out this plan quickly”. She also wrote that “Her (my) employer’s family is her (my) target. DEATH!!!”.

She later persuaded the family’s other helper to assist with the plan by retrieving the family’s passports from a locked safe. However, Daryati did not reveal the whole plan to her.

Singapore helper stabbed employer nearly 100 times in 2016

1 month later on 7 Jun, Daryati confronted her employer in the bedroom with a knife — She asked for her passport so she could go back to Indonesia.

As her employer screamed, Daryati dragged her into a toilet, closed the door, and continued stabbing her neck, head, and face, reported Channel NewsAsia (CNA).

She later stabbed the neck of the employer’s husband, who went to check on his wife.

However, the husband managed to overpower Daryati, tied her hands, and took her to the main gate where she was later arrested.

The female employer, unfortunately, passed away due to massive bleeding from multiple stab wounds to her head and neck. There were reportedly 94 wounds inflicted on her.

Hope conclusion of case will give bereaved family closure

With the dismissal of the appeal, it appears the tragic case that took place 6 years ago has finally come to an end.

We hope the conclusion of the case will give some semblance of closure to the family involved.

At the same time, we hope helpers who are experiencing homesickness or any other difficulties will be able to receive the necessary help.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps.