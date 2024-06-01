S’pore-South Korea World Cup match resale tickets priced up to 3 times higher on Carousell

S’pore-South Korea match resale ticket prices set up to 3x higher on Carousell

Come 6 June, the Singapore Lions will be up against Korea Republic for the second round of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Those in Singapore were quick to snap up the tickets for the match, as they are now sold out.

However, resellers on the retail platform Carousell have since listed these tickets for up to three times the original price.

The FAS has since warned buyers against purchasing tickets through unauthorised channels.

Original ticket prices range from S$10 to S$40

According to the Singapore Sports Hub website, tickets for the match cost from S$10 to S$40 across five categories and including Away tickets.

However, after going on sale on 2 May, all tickets sold out by 26 May, reported Channel NewsAsia (CNA).

In the past month, resellers have taken to Carousell in hopes of making a quick buck.

A quick check by MS News found many tickets priced up to two to three times higher than their original prices.

One user listed an away seat — meant for Korean fans — at S$200, while its original price is S$30.

Meanwhile, another reseller offered S$470 for two hospitality tickets in Section 413.

The hospitality package — which includes an exclusive Meet and Greet with former Singaporean footballers, among other perks — is originally priced at S$150.

Some users also put up listings requesting to purchase resale tickets for the match.

FAS responds to reselling of match tickets on Carousell

An FAS spokesperson has advised against buying tickets from third-party resellers due to the potential risks of them being counterfeits.

“Tickets obtained through such unauthorised sources may be found to be counterfeit or invalid and those found to be using such tickets will face denial of entry to the match,” the spokesperson added.

He also said the FAS and its partner, Ticketek Singapore, will not take responsibility if the tickets purchased from third-party resellers turn out to be invalid.

Only 5,000 seats out of the National Stadium’s 50,000 capacity were given to away fans, while the majority were reserved for Singapore supporters.

The upcoming game on 6 June will be the second home match for Singapore’s national coach Tsutomu Ogura since leading Singapore to a 2-2 draw against China on 21 March, reported The Strait Times.

Singapore currently remains at the bottom of the group with one point.

Their final match will be against Thailand away on 11 June. Meanwhile, South Korea only needs a win to stay at the top and advance to the next round of the qualifiers.

MS News has reached out to the FAS for a statement.

