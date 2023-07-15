Hebe, Lala Hsu & Hins Cheung To Perform At S’pore Mandopop Festival In Oct 2023

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

A-Lin, Kelly Yu, And Nick Chou To Perform At S’pore Mandopop Festival In Oct 2023

In recent months, international singers have taken turns to announce their upcoming concerts here in Singapore.

It seems the trend is not abating anytime soon, since One Love Asia Festival just unveiled its lineup of performers.

This year’s event features popular Mandopop singers like Hebe, Lala Hsu, and Hins Cheung.

Tickets for the two-day festival are currently available, starting from S$158 for a one-day pass.

Singapore to host Mandopop festival on 28 Oct and 29 Oct

Happening on 28 Oct and 29 Oct, the One Love Asia Festival Singapore 2023 will bring a star-studded lineup of Mandopop artists to our tiny island.

This would be Singapore’s fourth time hosting the event since 2020.

Similar to the previous iterations held in Singapore, this year’s festival will occupy the Bayfront Event Space next to Marina Bay Sands.

Artists performing on the first day of the festival (28 Oct) are:

Simply Live (Tin Box resident band)

Karencici

Lala Hsu (徐佳莹）

Nick Chou (周湯豪)

Power Station (动力火车）

Hebe (田馥甄)

Here’s the lineup for the second day of the festival (29 Oct):

Eve Ai (艾怡良)

831 (八三夭)

Crowd Lu (卢广仲)

Hins Cheung (张敬轩)

Kelly Yu (于文文)

A-Lin (黄丽玲）

Fans can look forward to 40 minutes of performance from each artist.

Apart from the performances, there’ll also be food and beverage offerings at the festival to keep attendees energised.

Tickets available now from S$158

Tickets for the festival are currently available for purchase via Sistic‘s website.

A 1-day General Admission ticket costs S$158 while admission for both days will set you back S$288.

Those who’d like to have a closer view of their favourite artist can instead opt for Premium Admission tickets, which would grant them access to standing areas nearer to the stage.

Premium Admission tickets are available at S$188 for a 1-day ticket and S$328 for a 2-day ticket.

Here’s the festival layout for visual reference:

Mandopop festival comes to Singapore in Oct

Singapore seems to be the concert hotspot at the moment with Coldplay, Taylor Swift, and now, a collection of Mandopop artists.

If you and your friends are fans of any of the visiting performers, be sure to get tickets to “Asia’s largest Mandopop festival” ASAP.

