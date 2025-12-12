S’pore Army conducting military exercise with China’s PLA at SAFTI City to deepen defence ties

Singapore Army holding bilateral military exercise with China’s PLA at SAFTI City

The Singapore Army is conducting the seventh edition of Exercise Cooperation with China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) from 10 to 17 Dec.

Held in Singapore, the bilateral exercise continues to build on longstanding defence ties between both countries.

Exercise conducted at SAFTI City for 1st time

According to the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF), this year’s exercise focuses on urban Counter-Terrorism (CT) operations, similar to the previous run in 2024.

A total of 90 personnel from the Singapore Armed Forces’ (SAF’s) 3rd Singapore Division and 1st Commando Battalion are participating.

They are joined by another 90 personnel from the PLA Southern Theatre Command Army’s 74th Army Group, reflecting a coordinated contribution from both sides.

For the first time, the battalion-level Field Training Exercise is being held at SAFTI City, Singapore’s purpose-built high-rise urban training facility.

Equipped with smart instrumentation that provides real-time feedback, SAFTI City supports a wide range of operational scenarios, including CT missions.

Exercise framed as ‘win-win cooperation’

Throughout the week, soldiers from both armies will train together in tactical drills, small arms live firing, drone-based reconnaissance and patrol activities, as well as several cohesion programmes.

These interactions are intended to deepen practical cooperation and strengthen interpersonal ties.

Speaking at the opening ceremony on 10 Dec, Chief-of-Staff of the 3rd Singapore Division, Colonel Yow Thiam Poh, said the exercise reflects the “warm and friendly defence ties” between Singapore and China.

He added that it helps build mutual trust and allows personnel from both forces to forge stronger bonds.

Senior Colonel Chen Wenyan, Brigade Commander of the 74th Army Group, echoed similar sentiments.

He encouraged participants to uphold high combat standards, learn from one another, and continue enhancing operational competencies through what he described as “win-win cooperation”.

Singapore Army & PLA first held Exercise Cooperation in 2009

Exercise Cooperation was first launched in 2009 in Guilin, China.

The previous edition took place in November 2024 in Henan, China, and also centred on urban CT operations.

Personnel from the SAF’s 3rd Singapore Division and 1st Commando Battalion trained alongside the PLA’s Central Theatre Command-Army’s 81st Army Group in a battalion-level Command Post and Field Training Exercise.

The exercise also included tactical drills, small-arms live firing, professional exchanges on CT operations, and cohesion activities.

Beyond enhancing operational readiness, the exercise serves to reinforce people-to-people ties and reflects the warm, longstanding defence relationship between Singapore and China, supported by regular high-level engagements, mutual visits and academic exchanges.

