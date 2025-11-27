Women’s Boot Camp gives 201 participants taste of NS life, includes obstacle course & rifle handling

201 participants go through sixth edition of Women’s Boot Camp to experience National Servicemen’s training

More than 200 women from across Singapore stepped into the boots of National Servicemen from 21 to 23 Nov, as the sixth and largest edition of the Women’s Boot Camp (WBC 2025) took place at Maju Camp and Nee Soon Camp.

According to the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF), the three-day programme offered a modified but immersive look into military training.

Participants handled the SAR 21 rifle at the Individual Marksmanship Trainer, navigated the Standard Obstacle Course (SOC), and took part in a simulated two-sided ‘battle’ using the Tactical Engagement System.

This year’s edition also introduced two new components.

Participants underwent medical simulation training and observed medical treatment under simulated battlefield conditions. They also rode in a Peacekeeper Protected Response Vehicle (PRV) for a closer look at the equipment used by the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF).

Beyond hands-on training, participants joined a Total Defence (TD) table-top exercise, where they discussed how TD concepts apply in daily life and explored practical ways individuals, communities, and workplaces can prepare for major disruptions.

The session was facilitated by TD Ambassadors, many of them past WBC participants, underscoring how women can continue contributing to Singapore’s defence even after the camp.

Participants gain deeper appreciation for NS

The camp aims to deepen understanding of what National Servicemen experience, and many participants said the activities gave them a clearer sense of the demands of National Service (NS).

Participant Siti Khadijah binte Mohamed Fawzi shared: “I realised that defence is a shared responsibility. Whether in uniform or as civilians, we all have a part to play in keeping our nation secure and united.”

She added that she would encourage other women to give WBC a try, calling it a valuable opportunity to understand and appreciate the sacrifices servicemen and women make for the nation.

Minister Desmond Choo highlights strong community support for defence

At the closing ceremony, Minister of State for Defence Desmond Choo praised the camaraderie among participants and said the strong turnout reflected growing community support for NS.

He noted that the WBC helps Singaporeans better understand what National Servicemen go through and reinforces that everyone has a part to play in defence.

In a Facebook post on 23 Nov, Mr Choo congratulated the participants on completing the programme, writing: “Strong support for NS begins with understanding what our servicemen experience, and it was inspiring to see women from all walks of life step forward with such enthusiasm and commitment.”

He added that he hoped the experience would continue to build support for defence across families, workplaces, and communities.

Featured image adapted from Ministry of Defence, Singapore (MINDEF) on Facebook.