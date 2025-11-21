S’porean man asks if NS changes one’s mindset, some netizens say it changed them ‘for the better’

‘Did National Service (NS) change your mindset?’

A post on Reddit sparked debate after a Singaporean man reflected on how his two-year National Service (NS) stint left a lasting impact on his mindset and personality.

In the post, the man wrote that he felt he had become “more negative … and less empathetic”, adding that despite giving his all, he often felt that there are no tangible returns.

“I also become more and more calculative as well,” said the original poster (OP).

His post resonated across the Reddit community, garnering about a hundred comments from netizens.

While some netizens echoed his concerns, others offered more balanced takes.

Netizens share their personal NS experiences

One Redditor who claimed to have been an Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) with the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said the skills they picked up during NS changed them for the better.

His experiences trained him to stay calm during emergencies, and to be empathetic towards others.

Another netizen recalled how NS helped them to realise they can be “responsible and productive” if they tried.

Describing the experience as “great”, he added that it also gave him a chance to reflect on his interests and future.

However, one commenter shared how they developed a bad habit of avoiding difficult tasks after NS.

Another netizen felt that NS had reduced them to a shell of their former self, making them meek and timid.

In the comments section, the OP further shared that NS showed him a lot of selfish behaviour, which affected him for a long time.

Despite that, he still found BMT (basic military training) to be the most enjoyable part of the NS experience.

Majority still support national service

A 2023 Institute of Policy Studies (IPS) study found that while 93% of Singaporeans still support compulsory NS, fewer believe it helps develop job-relevant civilian skills.

The study also noted that many servicemen feel NS impedes their education or career, particularly as they try to keep up with Singapore’s fast-paced labour market.

In Singapore, all male Singapore Citizens and Permanent Residents, unless exempted, are required to serve NS.

