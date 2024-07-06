‘Model Central’: British tourist says everyone in S’pore looks like models

British tourist jokes that everyone in Singapore looks like models

Singaporeans have been known to be model citizens due to our overall graciousness and inclination to follow rules.

Recently, however, a TikTok user went viral after making the flattering remark that “everyone in Singapore looks like models”.

The user, who goes by Dom and hails from the UK, made the comparison during his recent trip to Singapore.

Aptly titled “Singaporeans are models”, the video shows Dom walking in what appears to be downtown Singapore while speaking to the camera.

“So what nobody told me before I came to Singapore was that this city is ‘Model Central’,” said Dom.

He went on to share his “unreal” observation that everyone in Singapore looks like a model.

Dom then asked if there was a model agency serving the entire country.

Netizens wonder if they are living in the same Singapore

Despite having just 350 followers on his TikTok page, Dom’s short clip has since gone viral with over 250,000 views at the point of writing.

Many users were in disbelief that someone would make such a comparison and jokingly asked if they lived in the same Singapore.

This netizen couldn’t help but crack the inevitable joke that they were a “model citizen”.

Other users even gave shoutouts to those whom they felt were the best ‘models’ in the country.

MS News has reached out to Dom for comments.

