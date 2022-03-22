Singapore Could Potentially Use Nuclear Energy By 2050

When the topic of nuclear energy gets brought up, some might instinctively think of the dangers associated with the alternate energy source.

However, nuclear energy can also be an efficient power source.

On Tuesday (22 Mar), the Energy 2050 Committee published a report showing that Singapore could tap into nuclear energy in the coming decades.

Source

With recent advancements, nuclear technology has apparently become safer and more reliable. However, more research and development are needed to determine if it’s indeed viable for Singapore.

Nuclear energy could supply 10% of Singapore’s needs by 2050

According to The Straits Times (ST), a report commissioned by the Energy Market Authority (EMA) concluded that about 10% of Singapore’s energy demand could be supplied by nuclear energy by 2050.

While Singaporeans might understandably be worried about nuclear energy, the Energy 2050 Committee said advancements in the field have made the alternative power source safer than before.

The report projected 3 uncertain geopolitical scenarios in 2050:

Source

Clean Energy Renaissance

Climate Action Bloc

Emergent Technology Trailblazer

S’pore can determine if nuclear energy is viable by 2040s

In the 3rd scenario, the world is fragmented and technology advancements will delay but eventually arrive.

Singapore will be able to deploy low-carbon alternatives, such as nuclear energy, into its energy mix.

Source

The report stated that a fragmented geopolitical situation means that countries would find it harder to collaborate and achieve their climate targets. This would limit electricity imports in Singapore’s energy mix.

This is as opposed to the other 2 scenarios, where electricity imports would contribute a significant portion of Singapore’s energy needs.

Scenario 1: Clean Energy Renaissance

Source

Scenario 2: Climate Action Bloc

Source

Nevertheless, in all 3 scenarios, electricity imports, hydrogen, solar, and energy storage systems will be important.

The Straits Times (ST) reported that in 2014, Singapore allocated $63 million to fund research and education in nuclear safety, engineering, and science.

By the 2040s, Singapore would likely be able to determine if nuclear energy is viable. If so, we can start developing domestic generation capacities.

Could contribute greatly to our climate efforts

Once associated with danger and volatility, we are glad that modern developments have made nuclear energy much safer and hopefully more viable.

While it might sound ambitious for Singapore to incorporate nuclear energy, it could contribute greatly to our nation’s climate efforts.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Victor on Unsplash.