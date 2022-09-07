New S’pore Work Pass Aims To Attract Top Arts & Sports Talents Too: Tan See Leng

Singapore Wants To Attract Rainmakers & Top Global Talents With New Work Pass: Tan See Leng

Much has been made about Singapore’s new Overseas Networks and Expertise (One) Pass that hopes to attract top talents from around the world.

In particular, the monthly pay criteria of S$30,000 has attracted eyeballs.

On 5 Sep, Manpower minister Tan See Leng gave more information on the Overseas Networks and Expertise (One) Pass and what the Government hopes to achieve with it.

Government not only looking for science & tech talents with new work pass

Speaking to Bloomberg, Mr Tan called the One Pass an “offensive strategy” that aims to attract global rainmakers to Singapore.

He described rainmakers as people on the cutting edge of their fields and cited science, tech, engineering, finance and professional services.

People in culture, arts, sports and research and development are also targets. However, they need not meet the S$30,000 monthly salary criteria if they have “outstanding achievements” in their field. Mr Tan explained,

We’re not going after the numbers. We’re going after really the quality — it’s not the quantity.

The purpose is to strengthen middle segments, to provide a platform to grow their creativity using Singapore as a platform to launch into the rest of the world, Mr Tan said.

He also shared hopes that it will improve the labour market which has dwindled due to the pandemic amidst competition from other global cities.

No quota for applicants

Requirements aside, the Government apparently won’t have a quota or limit on the number of applicants. They will also be offering some flexibility to LGBTQ+ workers who would like to bring their partners along, a change from the historically “pro-family” immigration laws.

Addressing a question about top talents in finance, Mr Tan remarked that Singapore isn’t specifically aiming to attract talent from Hong Kong, one of Asia’s largest financial hubs:

We are welcoming to them but we don’t target them.

Applications will open from 1 Jan 2023, and if granted, a One Pass will be valid for five years.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Tan See Leng on Facebook.