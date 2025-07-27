JB car wash allegedly serves only S’pore cars, local govt official threatens to cancel its licence

Alleged ‘Singapore-only’ car wash in JB slammed after driver claims he was rejected

A man has claimed that he was denied service from a car wash in Johor Bahru (JB), with an employee allegedly saying it served Singapore cars only.

In a post made on Threads last Friday (25 July), the netizen said the establishment was in Taman Abad, an estate close to the Causeway where the popular KSL City Mall is located.

JB car wash worker allegedly tells man it served Singapore cars only

According to the exchange, the man had requested for his car to be washed inside and out.

But he was allegedly told by a worker that the car wash was for “Singaporean car only”.

Shocked, he pointed out that they were in Malaysia, not Singapore, and was told to ask his boss.

The boss showed up and apologised, telling the man that all their slots for the day had been booked as all the Singapore cars had entered Malaysia.

When asked whether the migrant workers only washed Singaporean cars, the boss apologised again, allegedly saying that their customers were mostly from Singapore.

Netizens outraged by alleged ‘Singapore-only’ car wash

Netizens were surprised and outraged in the comments, with one asking the original poster to name the business so that it can be given one-star reviews.

Another professed to be not surprised, quipping that JB was “Woodlands North”.

Singaporeans in the comments were also horrified, saying that most of them were unaware about the alleged discrimination and stating that priority should go to Malaysians.

Another Singaporean urged him to bring up the matter to the Malaysian authorities.

Business can have licence revoked, says Johor govt official

A Johor government official was resolute when asked about the matter on Sunday (27 July) during a property expo in JB, reported The New Straits Times (NST).

Mr Mohd Jafni Md Shukor, Johor’s housing and local government committee chairman, warned the car wash that he would instruct the local council to cancel its licence.

In fact, any business in Johor that doesn’t prioritise the people of Johor and only thinks about making huge profits will get its licence revoked, he said.

He will instruct the local councils to investigate the matter and take firm action if the practice continues, he added, reminding business operators “not to focus solely on making money by prioritising foreigners”.

While he understood that businesses want to maximise profits, they must also have corporate social responsibility, he noted.

