‘Not happy, get your car washed in S’pore instead’: JB car wash allegedly charges S’porean S$3.65 but no vacuuming done

S’porean woman felt intimidated by JB car wash when she asked why vacuuming wasn’t done

A Singaporean driver who paid RM12 (S$3.65) to wash her car in Johor Bahru (JB) was dismayed to find out that it had not been vacuumed.

This is despite the service being included in the price, she claimed.

S’porean quoted S$3.65 for car wash & vacuuming in JB

The 48-year-old Singaporean woman named only as Jenny related the negative experience to the New Straits Times (NST).

She said she visited the car wash in Larkin and was quoted RM12 to wash and vacuum her car.

After agreeing to the price, she went to a nearby stall to eat a burger.

Vacuum cleaner out of order, S’porean told

When Jenny returned about one hour later, she found that her car had not been vacuumed.

She asked why and was told that the vacuum cleaner was out of order.

She then asked why she was still charged RM12 and was allegedly told that the price was the same.

Manager allegedly dismisses her complaint

Feeling that she should’ve been informed earlier that the vacuum cleaner was out of order, Jenny asked to speak to the manager.

However, she would get no reparation from him, with the manager dismissing her complaint by allegedly saying:

This is how things are done in Johor. If you’re not happy, get your car washed in Singapore instead.

Jenny claimed he also loudly instructed his staff to “remember her face and car” and tell her everything in advance the next time.

She felt intimidated by his remarks, she added.

S’porean says poor service ‘unacceptable’

Jenny said the staff made it seem like it was her fault, and she considered such poor service “unacceptable”.

She called for the authorities to conduct stricter enforcement to ensure car wash operators treat customers fairly, especially those from across the Causeway.

She noted that many of the cars in the car wash were from Singapore, according to their licence plates.

When NST attempted to contact the car wash, it was told that the manager was unavailable. No further information was forthcoming.

