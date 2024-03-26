Colourful flowers like pink ‘Sakura’ bloom on trees across S’pore amid warm weather conditions

Flowers of various colours bloom on trees during Singapore ‘Sakura’ season

With so much greenery everywhere, Singapore has earned the nickname ‘Garden City’, which especially describes what the island country looks like now. Singapore is experiencing its own ‘Sakura’ season, with not just pink blooms but flowers of all colours growing on trees.

NParks and Minister for National Development Desmond Lee took to social media to share some stunning images of the plants in bloom.

They also invited Singaporeans to share their photographs of the blossoms they may come across.

NParks shares images of local plants in bloom

On Saturday (23 March), NParks shared a series of images depicting local plants that are in bloom.

“The blooms keep blooming! Keeping your timeline bright and colourful with more flowering trees in our parks, gardens, and streetscapes,” it wrote.

The flowers in the gallery include those from the following trees:

Trumpet Tree aka Singapore’s Sakura Trees

Pink Mempat

Cannonball Tree

Yellow Flame

Red Saraca

Desmond Lee invites people to share photos of ‘Sakura’ season in Singapore

Subsequently, on Monday (25 March), National Development Minister Desmond Lee shared more pictures of the flowers as well.

Notably, his post included images of colourful Lantana flowers and the blazing Tecoma ‘Orange Jubilee’ blossoms.

Mr Lee wrote that Singapore’s green spaces are “in the pink” during the “sakura season”, and urged others to share their snaps in the comments.

And share they did. Many Facebook users have contributed to the growing collection in the comment section of both NParks’ and Mr Lee’s posts.

The community pictures include flora and fauna from heartlands such and Yishun and Yew Tee.

The blossoms have also been spotted around popular attractions such as the Singapore Flyer and Jewel Changi.

Clearly, the flora here in Singapore have been thriving despite the warm conditions that have befallen the country lately.

Also read: Trumpet Trees Are In Bloom Again, Experience ‘Sakura Season’ Right Here In S’pore

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from NParks on Facebook and Desmond Lee on Facebook.