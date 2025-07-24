S’pore ‘deeply concerned’ over Thailand-Cambodia border clashes, urges restraint & cease of hostilities

No Singapore citizens injured in Thailand-Cambodia border clashes, says MFA

Singapore is “deeply concerned” by the border clashes between fellow Southeast Asian countries Thailand and Cambodia, said a spokesman from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).

The MFA statement sent to MS News on Thursday (24 July) called on both countries to “exercise restraint and cease hostilities”.

12 killed in Thailand so far

MFA also urged Thailand and Cambodia to “de-escalate tensions through diplomatic means” to ensure the safety of all civilians.

However, 11 civilians in Thailand have already been killed, The Nation reported the Thai authorities as saying.

One soldier was also killed, bringing the death toll to 12. 31 others were injured.

Singapore citizens should defer travel to Thailand-Cambodia border

In its statement, MFA said no Singaporeans have been reported to be injured due to the border clashes so far.

However, it advised Singaporeans to defer all travel to the regions around the Thai-Cambodian border.

Singaporeans who are already in either country, or planning to travel there, are “strongly encouraged” to register with MFA.

Singaporeans in the two countries should ensure their personal safety by monitoring the news closely, heeding the local government’s advice and remaining vigilant, MFA added.

Those who require consular assistance should contact their respective Singapore embassies in the capitals or the 24-hour MFA Duty Office at +65 6379 8800 or +65 6379 8855.

Thailand-Cambodia clashes escalated on 24 July

The dispute is an escalation of a long-running row over a border region known as the Emerald Triangle, at the centre of which is the ancient Preah Vihear Temple.

Tensions rose when Thai soldiers on patrol were injured by a landmine on Wednesday (23 July), which prompted Thailand to expel the Cambodian envoy in Bangkok and recall the Thai ambassador to Cambodia.

Thailand also closed all border checkpoints with Cambodia.

Hostilities then started on Thursday when Thai and Cambodian forces exchanged fire at a Thai army base in the morning.

While the Thai army claimed that armed Cambodian troops had advanced towards a fence near the base, the Cambodian army claimed that it was the Thai army that shot first.

The conflict escalated further when the Thai army said Cambodia launched artillery at civilian homes, causing multiple injuries. It responded by launching six F-16s, with one hitting a military target.

A rocket then struck a petrol station in Thailand’s Sisaket province near the border, killing six people. Dramatic footage showed a lifeless body slumped at the back of a truck after the attack.

On Thursday afternoon, the Thai army launched a second round of air strikes, with four F-16 fighter jets bombing a Cambodian military command post south of the Ta Muen Thom temple, reported The Nation.

