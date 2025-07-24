Thailand & Cambodia exchange fire at border after landmine incident stokes tension

Thailand & Cambodia troops clash at border, exchange fire after landmine incident

Thai and Cambodian forces exchanged fire near their border on Thursday (24 July) morning after weeks of boiling tensions.

The clash came shortly after two landmine explosions that left Thai soldiers injured. The latest incident, which occurred on Wednesday (23 July), caused a Thai soldier to lose his leg.

As tension rose following the incident, the acting Thai Prime Minister (PM) recalled its ambassador to Cambodia while expelling the Cambodian’s envoy.

Troops exchange fire along border on 24 July morning

Thai army officials stated that Cambodian forces opened fire at a Thai army base at about 8.20am on Thursday, reports The Nation.

In a statement, the Thai army claimed that soldiers spotted an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) at about 7.30am — the UAV was believed to be deployed by Cambodian forces.

Armed Cambodian troops were then seen advancing towards a barbed fence near the Thai army base.

Meanwhile, the Cambodian army is claiming that it was the Thai army who shot first.

“Thai Military had launched first an armed assault on Cambodian forces. Cambodian forces acted strictly within the bounds of self-defence, responding to an unprovoked incursion by Thai troops that violated our territorial integrity,” said a spokesperson from the Cambodian Defence Ministry.

Landmine incident caused soldier to lose leg

A day before the exchange, five Thai soldiers were injured in a landmine incident while they were on patrol.

One of the soldiers lost his right leg while the other four soldiers suffered blast concussion.

Tensions rose following the incident. The acting Thai prime minister expelled the Cambodian envoy in Bangkok and recalled the ambassador to Cambodia.

The incident on Wednesday was not the first of such incidents.

Another Thai soldier lost his foot on 16 July in another similar landmine incident. The Thai government claimed that the mines were freshly laid by the Cambodians.

Meanwhile, according to The Guardian, the Cambodians claimed Thai soldiers had veered from agreed patrol routes and ended up stepping on mines laid during a previous conflict.

