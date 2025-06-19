Thai PM under fire after leaked call with ex-Cambodian premier on border dispute

Thai PM criticised after leaked call with ex-Cambodian prime minister

Thailand’s Prime Minister (PM) Paetongtarn Shinawatra has landed in hot water after a private phone call with former Cambodian leader Hun Sen was leaked, a conversation in which she appeared to criticise her own military.

In the now-viral nine-minute clip, the Thai PM is heard referring to the commander of Thailand’s Second Army Region as an “opponent”, prompting backlash from opposition politicians and even members of her own ruling coalition.

The leak has sent shockwaves through Thailand’s political scene, deepening tensions with Cambodia and sparking renewed debate over the PM’s political alliances and leadership.

According to the Bangkok Post, Ms Paetongtarn has admitted that the voice heard on the leaked audio was indeed her on Wednesday (18 June).

Thai PM calls own military commander an ‘opponent’ in leaked call

The controversial phone call, made on Sunday (15 June), was supposed to be a private exchange between PM Paetongtarn and Cambodia’s Hun Sen.

However, the recording found its way online, igniting public outrage.

During the conversation, conducted via an interpreter, the two leaders exchanged pleasantries before discussing a border dispute sparked by the death of a Cambodian soldier on 28 May. Both nations have since accused each other of being the aggressor.

Thailand has threatened to cut off electricity and internet access to Cambodia in retaliation, while Cambodia responded by banning Thai media outlets.

In the leaked clip, Ms Paetongtarn is heard addressing Hun Sen as “Uncle” and reassuring him of her peaceful intentions. She then went on to disparage the Thai military commander of the Second Army Region, saying:

He wanted to look smart. So, what he said what was not beneficial to the nation.

Audio leak causes political divisions in Thailand

On Wednesday (19 June), the Bhumjaithai Party — the second-largest party in the coalition government — announced its withdrawal from the alliance in protest, reports Bangkok Post.

In a strongly worded statement, the party expressed support for the Thai military and urged PM Paetongtarn to take responsibility for her remarks.

Despite the exit, Ms Paetongtarn’s Pheu Thai Party still holds a parliamentary majority in parliament.

Hun Sen denies leaking clip

Hun Sen has since admitted to recording the call but denied being the source of the leak.

He claimed to have shared the clip with 80 Cambodian politicians, deflecting blame by implying the leak may have come from within his own camp.

Meanwhile, PM Paetongtarn has been scrambling to contain the fallout.

Speaking to the media, she admitted the voice in the recording was hers and explained that she had been trying to calm Hun Sen, who was reportedly furious about Thai military comments suggesting readiness to fight.

“The talking technique should not have been revealed,” she told the media, adding that it was supposed to be a private, off-the-record type of call.

She insisted that she hadn’t meant to call the military commander an “opponent” but was rather referencing the broader context of Thailand and Cambodia being seen as opponents in the ongoing dispute.

She also spoke about Hun Sen.

“Now it is clear that he wants popularity in his own country and pays no attention to the impact on international relations,” she said.

As for her long-standing ties with Hun Sen’s family — both political dynasties have been known to maintain friendly relations — she only said that she personally could no longer have a private conversation like the one leaked anymore, calling it an “issue of trust”.

