Paetongtarn ‘Ung Ing’ Shinawatra: 7 facts about Thailand’s new Prime Minister

On 16 Aug, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, also known as Ung Ing, was voted by the Thai parliament to become the prime minister (PM) of Thailand.

This came two days after former PM Srettha Thavisin was ousted by the country’s Constitutional Court over his ethics.

Paetongtarn made her political debut only three years ago by becoming the chair of the Advisory Committee on Participation and Innovation for the Pheu Thai Party on 28 October 2021.

Just two years later, she became the party leader and the leading nominee for Prime Minister in the 2023 elections.

Her most recent “promotion” puts an exclamation mark on her ascent into Thai politics.

Here are 7 facts about Thailand’s latest prime minister, Paetongtarn Shinawatra.

1. She is the youngest daughter of former political figure Thaksin Shinawatra

Paetongtarn is the third and youngest daughter of political heavyweight Thaksin Shinawatra. A divisive figure in Thai politics, Thaksin was ousted in a coup in 2006.

He fled Thailand in 2008 and served a prison sentence for abuse of power during his leadership.

Despite his history, Thaksin and his family remain ever-present figures in Thai politics.

His younger sister Yingluck Shinawatra became Thailand’s first female prime minister in 2011.

She came to power as the successor to her brother’s party Pheu Thai, with her elections campaign slogan being “Thaksin thinks, Pheu Thai acts”.

Paetongtarn followed her father’s and aunt’s footsteps by joining the party in 2021.

According to news outlet VOA, she grew up in Bangkok, Thailand, and studied hotel management in the UK.

2. She is youngest PM in Thai history at 37 years old

At only 37 years old, Paetongtarn is Thailand’s youngest-ever prime minister.

This sets her apart from a scene dominated mostly by older men.

In fact, according to political analysts, one of the key driving factors behind her ascent to party leader lies in her age.

With Thai youth being more heavily invested in politics than ever, Paetongtarn would put a youthful face to the party.

3. She is Thailand’s second female PM, her aunt was the first

It is not only her age that makes her premiership special, it is also that she is only the second woman to become the Prime Minister of Thailand. Her aunt, Yingluck, was the first.

In 2011, the latter led the Pheu Thai party to victory by securing 260 seats in a 500-seat parliament.

Now, Paetongtarn will take up the premiership after receiving a majority of the house votes.

BBC reported that she was confused and saddened by former PM Srettha’s dismissal.

“I talked to Srettha, my family and people in my party and decided it was about time to do something for the country and the party,” said Paetongtarn to reporters.

“I hope I can do my best to make the country go forward. That’s what I’m trying to do. Today I’m honoured and I feel very happy.”

4. She is the third member of the Shinawatra family to become PM

Following her father and aunt, Paetongtarn becomes the third Shinawatra to become prime minister.

Additionally, her uncle — Thaksin’s brother-in-law — Somchai Wongsawat was also PM in 2008.

That said, all three have had their premierships cut short.

Thaksin was ousted in a coup in 2006. Somchai’s premiership ended with a Constitutional Court ruling in 2008 after less than a year in office.

Yingluck also had her premiership ended in a court ruling.

It remains to be seen if Paetongtarn will serve the full four years of her term.

5. She gave birth just before the heated 2023 elections when she ran for PM

During the heated 2023 election campaign, Paetongtarn made headlines when she gave birth two weeks before the election.

She had spent a large portion of her campaign heavily pregnant just before her son was born on 1 May 2023.

Soon after giving birth, she made an Instagram post announcing the happy news.

She took a few days off before making her way back onto the campaign trail.

Paetongtarn married her husband Pidok Sooksawas, a commercial pilot, in 2019.

The couple, who now have two children, held two wedding receptions in Bangkok and Hong Kong.

6. She has never been an MP or a minister prior to assuming premiership

Despite her family’s history in Thai politics, Paetongtarn has never served in the Thai government before becoming the prime minister.

She has never held a seat in parliament nor served as a minister.

Her critics point to her lack of experience as a major drawback, but many in her party, including the now-ousted Srettha, believe she has the necessary skills to run the country.

7. She used to work part-time at McDonald’s

While she might not have experience on the biggest stage, she does know what it’s like to work service jobs.

Much like US presidential candidate Kamala Harris, Paetongtarn has also worked at McDonald’s.

Thai news outlet Matichon reported that when she was 17 years old, the millionaire heiress worked part-time at the fast-food restaurant for 23.75 baht (S$0.90) per hour.

Her inspiration? Her father, who had told her stories from his youth of studying and working odd jobs abroad.

A controversial background, but with plenty to prove

With her short political career, Paetongtarn has a lot to prove as Thailand’s new PM.

She has seemingly already made history as the youngest and the second female prime minister.

The new premier’s response after winning 319 votes, or nearly two-thirds of the house, was a rather lighthearted one, reported BBC.

In an Instagram story, she shared a photo of chicken rice with her 679,000 followers — with a caption: “The first meal after listening to the vote.”

