S’pore Travellers Recommended To Use Immigration Autogates At KLIA, Submit Arrival Card In Advance

Travellers From 10 Countries Including Singapore Recommended To Use Autogates At KLIA

Since February this year, visitors from 10 countries have been able to use the autogates previously reserved for Malaysian citizens at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA).

This includes those from Singapore, Australia, the United States (US), the United Kingdom (UK), and Japan.

Recently, the KLIA immigration Facebook page encouraged travellers to make use of this new feature.

It also reminded them to enrol their passports and submit a form prior to their arrival.

Remember to submit arrival card before using KLIA autogates

Three months ago, Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail announced that the autogate system facilities at KLIA will be open to foreigners from “low-risk” and G7 countries.

This is to address congestion issues at the airport’s immigration clearance points, the New Straits Times reported.

Visitors from the following 10 nations are eligible to use the autogates at both KLIA and KLIA2.

Singapore

Australia

Brunei

Germany

Japan

South Korea

New Zealand

Saudi Arabia

United States

United Kingdom

However, they must ensure that their passports have a validity of at least six months.

Additionally, they must remember to complete and submit a Malaysia Digital Arrival Card (MDAC) within three days before arriving in the country.

Those who are doing this for the first time should also enrol and verify their passports at a manual immigration counter.

Upon successful enrolment, they may use the autogates upon their departure and subsequent arrivals.

As long as your passport has been enrolled, the manual verification process will not be required for future visits.

However, do take note to always fill in and submit the MDAC here at least three days before arrival.

Faster immigration clearance means more time to explore

As fun as going overseas can be, the travelling itself can often be a long and tiring process.

Nobody enjoys being stuck in a queue when they can spend the time relaxing or exploring the place they’re visiting.

So the next time you embark on a getaway to Malaysia via KLIA, remember to opt for the autogate system — you might be saving yourself a precious hour or two.

Featured image adapted from Imigresen KLIA on Facebook.