China-registered vessel sinks after it collides with Singapore-registered vessel

A Singapore-registered ship has collided with a China-registered ship off the coast of China, resulting in two Chinese crew members going missing.

This happened at about 8pm Singapore time on Saturday (25 Oct), in waters off Guangzhou, the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) said in a media release on Sunday (26 Oct).

Singapore-registered vessel collides in China after being built in 2024

The ship involved, WAN HAI A17, is a container vessel built in 2024 that sails under the flag of Singapore, according to VesselFinder.

It collided with HAI LI 5, a China-registered cargo ship.

According to MarineTraffic.com, HAI LI 5 has an overall length of 133m and width of 22m.

China-registered vessel has sunk

Unfortunately, HAI LI 5 has reportedly sunk with 15 crew members on board.

The Chinese maritime authorities are currently conducting search and rescue operations.

Two members are still missing, MPA has been told.

Singapore-registered vessel in stable condition

As for the Singapore-registered vessel, it is in stable condition, according to Wan Hai Lines, a Taiwanese shipping company that owns the vessel.

No injuries have been reported among its 23 crew members.

No pollution has been reported, either.

MPA to investigate incident

WAN HAI A17 is being held in port to assist the Chinese authorities in their investigations, MPA said.

MPA is in communication with Wan Hai Lines and the Chinese authorities to provide any necessary assistance.

As the flag nation of the ship, MPA will also be investigating the incident, it added.

Singapore-registered ship collided with another ship last Dec

The incident comes about 10 months after a Singapore-registered ship collided with a Japan-registered ship, also in China.

On 30 Dec 2024, the Yangze 22 collided with another bulk carrier named Vega Dream while en route to Singapore.

While both ships were in stable condition after the collision, with no injuries to crew members, the incident caused about nine metric tonnes of oil to spill into a Chinese river.

