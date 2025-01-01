Singapore-flagged ship damaged after it collides with Japan-registered ship in China

A Singapore-registered ship has collided with a Japan-registered ship in China, spilling about nine metric tonnes of oil into a river.

In a media release on Tuesday (31 Dec), the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) said this happened at about 10pm Singapore time on 30 Dec in the Changjiang River.

Ship en route to Singapore when it collides in China

The ship involved, Yangze 22, is a bulk carrier built in 2022 that sails under the flag of Singapore, according to VesselFinder.

While en route to Singapore, it collided with another bulk carrier named Vega Dream.

The Japan-registered ship was built in 2010 and was en route to the port of Zhangjiagang, China.

Singapore-flagged ship damaged hull after it colldies in China

The Yangze 22 reported damage to its hull from the collision and is now anchored at Hengsha East Anchorage for damage assessment, MPA said.

Thankfully, no injuries to the crew of both vessels were reported.

Both ships are also in “stable condition”, MPA added.

Clean-up being conducted due to oil spillage

Due to the spillage of fuel oil in the collision, a clean-up is being conducted by the Shanghai Maritime Safety Administration (MSA).

It is being assisted by several support craft deployed by the Yangze 22’s company.

The Shanghai MSA has told the MPA that the situation is under control.

MPA is in contact with both the Shanghai MSA and the Yangze 22’s ship management company to offer necessary assistance.

As the flag state of the Yangze 22, MPA will investigate the incident.

4th crash involving S’pore-flagged vessel in 2024

The incident is at least the fourth crash involving a Singapore-flagged vessel in international waters in 2024.

In March, a Singapore-flagged cargo ship crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, causing the bridge to collapse and killing six people.

Then, a Singapore-flagged tanker collided with another tanker about 55km northeast of Pedra Branca in July, causing both vessels to catch fire and oil to spill.

And in August, a Singapore-flagged container vessel struck an iconic Australian ship that was moored in its berth in Fremantle, causing its masts to collapse completely.

