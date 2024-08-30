S’pore-flagged vessel strikes iconic 38-year-old ship in Australia, 2 crew members injured

Singapore-flagged vessel strikes ship in Australia & also damages museum

An iconic Australian ship, which was sitting in its berth, was almost crushed when a Singapore-flagged vessel collided into it.

This was revealed in a media statement from the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) on Friday (30 Aug).

S’pore-flagged vessel strikes stationary ship in Australia on 30 Aug

The incident took place at 6.20am Singapore time on Friday (30 Aug) at the Port of Fremantle in Australia, MPA said.

The Singapore-flagged container vessel, Maersk Shekou, was entering the harbour under pilotage, i.e. guided through the waters, and assisted by four tugs.

However, it struck the STS Leeuwin II, a tall ship that was moored in its berth.

The strike is considered to be an allision — when a moving ship runs into another ship that is stationary.

Australia ship suffered significant damage

The STS Leeuwin II suffered significant damage due to the allision, which caused its masts to completely collapse.

The ship was an impressive 33m tall and 55m long before the incident, said youth development charity Leeuwin Ocean Adventure Foundation, which operates it for training youth in ship-faring skills.

The ship is Australia’s largest sail-training ship, according to the foundation.

The foundation said on Facebook that it was a “difficult day” and its priority is to support its injured crew.

Its sailing programme would also be paused “for the near term” due to the vessel’s damage.

Fans of the ship reacted with sadness to the damage, with Fremantle MP Josh Wilson calling it “devastating” and saying:

For almost 40 years, the Leeuwin has provided vital maritime skills to more than 40,000 cadets and that community will be sharing in the heartache today. It is a wonderful Fremantle and WA institution.

According to Sail Training International, the ship was built 38 years ago in 1986.

Two crew members suffered non-life threatening injuries

Besides the damage to the STS Leeuwin II, two crew members on board also suffered injuries, MPA said.

Freemantle Ports said on Facebook that the pair, who were on night watch, sustained “non-life threatening injuries”.

They have been taken to hospital for observation.

On the bright side, the hull of the STS Leeuwin II does not appear to have been breached, it added.

Museum also damaged in incident

The incident also damaged the roof of the Western Australia Maritime Museum.

The museum said on Facebook that the building sustained superficial damage to its roof cladding.

Thankfully, no structural issues were found, allowing the museum to reopen after a brief closure.

However, it said it was “deeply saddened” by the severe damage to the STS Leeuwin II and sent “sympathy and thoughts” to the team.

As for the Maersk Shekou, its hull was damaged, though all 26 crew members were safe with no injuries, MPA said.

It also appeared to have suffered a gash on its side.

MPA will investigate incident

As the Maersk Shekou is registered in Singapore, MPA will investigate the incident, it said.

Thus, MPA is in contact with the vessel manager and the Fremantle Port Authority.

The Maersk Shekou is now berthed in the Fremantle Container Terminal to assist with the investigations by the Australian authorities.

No pollution was reported, MPA added.

Australian authorities to conduct full investigation

Fremantle Ports said it would conduct a full investigation together with the Australian Maritime Safety Authority.

While the cause of the incident is not known at this stage, it added:

Fremantle Ports has stringent operational parameters in place for the movement of ships and in this case the Shekou had two pilots on board and was being accompanied to the berth by four tugs.

Australian Transport Safety Bureau Chief Commissioner Angus Mitchell was quoted by The West Australian as saying that a team of four transport safety investigators would be deployed for the investigation.

