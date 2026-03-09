S’porean pillion rider dies after accident with truck in Batam, driver reportedly fled scene

62-year-old S’porean man reportedly dragged under truck during accident in Batam

A 62-year-old Singaporean pillion rider has reportedly died after being involved in an accident with a truck in Batam.

He died on the spot after being dragged under the truck, reported Shin Min Daily News.

2 people were stuck under the truck

The accident took place at 5.30pm local time last Wednesday (4 March), outside the Top 100 Jodoh shopping centre, reported Batam News Online.

A video shared by the media outlet on Instagram showed a motorcycle lying on the road under a large green truck.

The front of the truck was dented, and human limbs were seen poking out from under it.

Batam News said two people were stuck underneath — one was alive, but the other one was unconscious.

A crowd of onlookers had gathered to try to help the victims before the police arrived, but there appeared to be little they could do.

A witness alleged that the truck driver had fled the scene.

Singaporean was on ride-hailing motorcycle during Batam accident

According to Shin Min, the deceased was a 62-year-old Singaporean man surnamed Cai (transliterated from Mandarin) who worked for a shipping company in Batam.

He was taking a ride-hailing motorcycle at the time, when the motorcycle was hit by the truck.

The truck had reportedly lost control and swerved, crashing into a total of three motorcycles.

The Singaporean was pulled out by the police but succumed to his injuries.

Besides him, three other motorists suffered injuries.

Shin Min got in touch with the man’s family members in Batam and they confirmed the news, but declined to provide more details.

