27-year-old S’porean man & PHV driver die after accident with lorry in JB

Singaporean passenger dies in hospital after JB accident

A 27-year-old Singaporean man died when private-hire vehicle (PHV) he was in was involved in an accident with a lorry in Johor Bahru (JB).

The accident also took the life of a Malaysian PHV driver, according to the police.

Car crushed in JB accident, bloodstains seen in wreck

Images of the accident scene posted on Facebook showed a mangled white car in the middle of the road.

Its bonnet had been crushed beyond recognition, and its doors on the right had been ripped off.

A body covered by a black sheet was seen lying on the road behind it.

A large amount of blood was seen inside the wreck. The bloodstains also spilt out onto the road.

Another image showed rescue personnel swarming the wreckage.

Next to the car was a lorry that appeared to have sustained minimal damage.

PHV driver believed to have lost control of vehicle

In a statement posted on Facebook, North Johor Bahru district police chief Balveer Singh said the accident took place at 11.27am on Sunday (20 July).

The car, a Perodua Bezza, was heading from JB to Skudai when the PHV driver is believed to have lost control of his vehicle.

It ended up crashing into the rear left side of a lorry.

Singaporean died in hospital after JB accident

The driver, a 48-year-old Malaysian man, suffered serious head injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, added Assistant Commissioner Singh.

His Singaporean passenger also suffered head injuries and was sent to Sultanah Aminah Hospital in JB for treatment, but died from his injuries there.

The lorry driver, a 28-year-old Malaysian man, escaped the accident unscathed.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of Malaysia’s Road Transport Act 1987 for causing death by reckless or dangerous driving.

The police urged members of the public with information about the accident to contact the police to assist in investigations.

Also read: Football school holds fundraising event for S’porean boy who passed away in JB car accident

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from JWTN KSNG security melaka on Facebook.