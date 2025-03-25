Football school holds fundraising event for S’porean boy who passed away in JB car accident

Football school honours Singaporean boy who died in JB car accident

A fatal car accident in Johor Bahru, Malaysia, claimed the life of a 7-year-old Singaporean boy who was thrown out of the vehicle. He had hoped to join a football school and become a young footballer, but his dream remained unfulfilled.

In honour of the boy, a football academy in Singapore will be organising a fundraising event.

Deceased boy planned to join a football school

The local football school, Soaring Dreams FA, posted on Xiaohongshu on Monday (24 March), stating that Noah’s family is currently raising funds.

The founder, Mr Wang, told Shin Min Daily News that Noah’s two cousins were former students at the football school and that Noah had also planned to join the academy to learn football.

“The entire family loved football, and it is a pity that his wish could not be fulfilled because of the car accident.”

Mr Wang added that he was keen on using his platform to raise awareness upon learning about the fundraising.

Organising fundraising event to help Noah’s family

“We will be hosting a fundraising football event next Sunday morning at Yio Chu Kang Secondary School. Attendees will have the opportunity to play football, and I will also provide the PayNow number for donations.”

He mentioned that the football school would print a jersey with Noah’s name to gift his family as a keepsake.

“I also hope to do my part and help the family get through this difficult time.”

Lorry collides with car from Singapore

Last Sunday (16 March) night, a lorry driver, under the influence of drugs, lost control of his vehicle near the 2.4km mark of the Coastal Highway in Permas Jaya, Johor Bahru.