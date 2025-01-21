Man in JB fatally struck by car while taking photos of traffic accident scene

Pedestrian killed by car while taking photos of traffic accident scene in JB

A man was taking photos of the aftermath of a traffic accident in Johor Bahru (JB) when he was fatally struck by a vehicle.

According to Daily Express, the accident happened along a section of Iskandar Sultan Highway at about 6.40am on Sunday (19 Jan).

The collision happened as a Perodua Alza swerved to avoid another vehicle that had skidded and crashed into a concrete divider.

North JB district police chief ACP Balveer Singh Mahindar Singh confirmed that the 68-year-old victim succumbed to severe head injuries while receiving medical treatment.

He added that the victim, a pedestrian, was taking photos of the earlier crash when the incident occurred.

Car driver sustained injuries from crash

The 40-year-old driver of the Perodua Alza reportedly sustained injuries to his head, face, left hand, and right leg.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Balveer Singh also urged anyone with relevant information to reach out to the police.

