S’porean crashes car into JB restaurant, jailed 2 days & fined for drink driving

Singaporean seen at wheel of car in the middle of Thai restaurant in JB

A Singaporean man has been jailed and fined after crashing his car into a restaurant in Johor Bahru (JB), alarming its patrons.

Footage of the incident was shared over Facebook on 6 March, showing the black car in the middle of a restaurant, surrounded by people.

Singaporean tries to reverse car out of JB restaurant, goes forward instead

In the clip, the driver of the Singapore-registered car attempted to slowly reverse out of the restaurant.

However, he ended up going forward instead, to shouts from those present.

He tried moving a second time but went forward again, hitting tables and chairs in front of his car.

At this point, the driver, who was wearing a white T-shirt, left the car to allow another man to drive it out instead.

He looked on as the other driver successfully reversed his car out of the restaurant.

Singaporean lost control of car & crashed into JB restaurant: Police

In a statement posted on Facebook last Saturday (8 March), JB South police chief Raub Selamat said that the incident took place at about 10.50pm on 5 March.

A 46-year-old Singaporean man had lost control of his car, a Suzuki, and crashed into a Thai mookata restaurant along Jalan Dato Abdullah Tahir, which is a stone’s throw away from the customs checkpoint.

He hit the wall, tables and chairs in the restaurant, according to the statement.

Moreover, as he tried backing out of the premises, he hit a Honda vehicle parked outside.

Man arrested, investigated for drink driving

The man was subsequently arrested and tested with a breathalyser, Assistant Commissioner Raub said.

However, he refused to cooperate a second time and was taken to hospital for a toxicology test.

The case is being investigated for drink driving under Malaysia’s Road Transport Act 1987.

Singaporean pleads guilty to driving under the influence of alcohol

On Friday (14 March), the man appeared at the a Magistrate’s Court in JB and pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of alcohol, reported The New Straits Times (NST).

He was identified as Daniel Sim Kok Siong, a private-hire driver in Singapore.

He was found to have had an alcohol level of 165 mg per 100 ml (mg/100 ml) of blood, exceeding the legal limit of 50 mg/100ml.

Before he was sentenced, he apologised and professed to be remorseful, pledging not to repeat his actions.

He said he couldn’t afford a large fine or a long prison term as he earned S$5,000 per month and was the sole breadwinner in his family.

Besides his wife, he also supported three school-going children, he added.

Singaporean jailed & fined

Eventually, Sim was sentenced to two days’ jail and a fine of RM12,000 (S$3,600).

If he doesn’t pay the fine, he will serve an extra seven months in prison.

He was also banned from driving in Malaysia for two years.

He could have been jailed for up to two years and fined up to RM30,000 (S$9,000), according to the police.

