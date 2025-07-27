S’porean doctor charged for allegedly recording 560 colleagues at hospital toilets in Australia

Singaporean doctor allegedly had over 4,500 intimate videos of victims across at least 3 hospitals in Australia

A Singaporean doctor has been charged for allegedly recording intimate images of at least 560 colleagues in hospital toilets across Australia.

The 27-year-old man, named by 9News as Ryan Cho, was found to have more than 4,500 intimate videos of his alleged victims in his hard drive.

Singaporean doctor charged after phone found in toilet of hospital in Australia

Cho’s trouble with the law started on 3 July, when a mobile phone was allegedly found in a restricted staff toilet of Austin Hospital in Heidelberg, a suburb of Melbourne.

The recording device was alleged to have been there for some time before staff became aware of it, according to a statement from Victoria Police.

Cho was subsequently charged on 10 July with stalking and the use of an optical surveillance device.

Over 4,500 intimate videos found in his computer

After his home was raided, more than 10,000 files were found on his computer.

Inside subfolders, named after his alleged victims, were more than 4,500 intimate videos recorded between 2021 and 2025.

It is believed that at least 460 women and at least 100 men from multiple hospitals were recorded. Only five of them have been identified so far.

Besides Austin Hospital, two other hospitals involved are The Royal Melbourne Hospital and Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre.

The police have also identified several other hospitals in Melbourne and the state of Victoria where Cho worked between 2020 and 2025, and are contacting these hospitals.

“This process is due to take some time,” the police said.

Singaporean doctor slapped with 5 more charges

Following the discovery of the recordings, Cho was slapped with five more charges, namely:

Three counts of producing intimate images

One count of using an optical surveillance device

One count of failing to comply with directions to assist

He was rearrested on Friday (25 July) and appeared at Melbourne Magistrates’ Court that same day.

More charges are expected once more alleged victims are identified.

He allegedly set up phones in cubicles

The court heard that a phone was found inside a mesh bag hanging from a white hook not installed by the hospital, reported 9News.

More of these hooks were found on other floors and other bathrooms accessible to patients. The same mesh bags and hooks were found in Cho’s home, police said.

A police officer told the court that Cho “devoted an enormous amount of time to keeping his colleagues under surveillance”, even ensuring they used cubicles where cameras were set up by stuffing toilet paper in other cubicles and damaging their locks.

Most of the alleged victims were fellow doctors, nurses and paramedics who used the staff facilities, police added.

But he also had videos filmed inside homes, they alleged.

He refused to provide passwords to his devices, the police also said.

Singaporean doctor arrived in Australia to study in 2017

Cho arrived in Australia to study at Monash University in 2017, with a 2018 video on Facebook showing him singing with schoolmates as a Year One student.

His medical registration has now been suspended.

His parents have reportedly flown in from Singapore to pay his bail of S$10,000, but it was revoked, leaving him behind bars.

