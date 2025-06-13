S’porean driver arrested in JB after kicking car, not his 1st time caught in the act

Road rage in JB lands Singaporean driver in trouble

A 40-year-old Singaporean driver has been arrested in Johor Bahru (JB) after being caught on video kicking a car and raging at fellow motorists — and as it turns out, this is not the first time he has been filmed doing so.

The latest incident happened on Jalan Sutera Tanjung 8/4, near Taman Sutera Utama in Skudai, and was first shared by Ms Vicky Sing, who was travelling with her boyfriend when they encountered the man.

She made a Facebook post addressing the incident on 7 June at about 4.30pm.

The man was seen getting out of a Singapore-registered Toyota Altis and kicking their car, before gesturing aggressively.

The couple filed a police report shortly after at Taman Ungku Tun Aminah Police Station.

Driver arrested in JB within 24 hours

Malaysian police confirmed in a Facebook post on 8 June at 10pm that the suspect was arrested around 6.20pm that day, less than 24 hours after the report was lodged.

He was apprehended in the JB area and was placed in remand until 12 June while investigations continued.

Several items were also seized during the arrest.

Authorities said the man is being investigated for committing mischief and using words or gestures intended to insult the modesty of a person.

His urine test was negative, and he has no prior criminal record, according to police.

Seen kicking cars in multiple viral clips

While this most recent case took place on 7 June, it appears to be part of a pattern.

Other viral videos from previous months show the same man kicking other vehicles during traffic altercations in Malaysia — often in situations where he was seen cutting queues or blocking cars.

Two days after Ms Sing’s post, Mr Tok Zhi Wei made a Facebook post on how this same man “kicked a hole” in his car while he was at a road block.

“If he wants to act like a road bully, please go back to Singapore to do it,” Mr Tok wrote.

“Malaysia is not the place for you to behave like that.”

He said this incident occurred on October 2023 in Malaysia.

According to SG Road Vigilante, the man was seen cutting road queues while crossing the busy border to enter Malaysia.

The recurrence of his irresponsible and disruptive behaviour has fuelled frustration online, with netizens questioning how the man was allowed to continue crossing the border without consequence.

Fined S$2,750 after pleading guilty in court

On 12 June, the man appeared in court and pleaded guilty to two charges — one for mischief and another for using insulting gestures.

He was fined S$2,750 (RM9,100) in total by the Johor Bahru Magistrate’s Court. He paid the fine in full.

During court proceedings, it was revealed that his aggressive gestures included showing the middle finger at Ms Sing and her boyfriend.

The prosecution also confirmed that this was not an isolated act, referencing video evidence of his repeated road rage incidents.

