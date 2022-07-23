56-Year-Old S’porean Arrested For Suspected Drug Trafficking, Heroin & S$4.3K Cash Seized

Singaporean Man Arrested In Punggol For Suspected Drug Trafficking Offences

Drug trafficking, which often entails capital punishment, has been a hot topic of discussion recently. While that debate remains divisive, the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) is still clamping down on drug offenders in Singapore.

On Saturday (23 Jul), they provided an update on their latest drug bust that took place between 18 and 22 Jul.

During this operation, CNB officers arrested several suspects, including a 56-year-old Singaporean man.

In that particular bust, they seized heroin and ‘Ice’, as well as drug paraphernalia and over S$4,300 in cash.

Drug trafficking suspect found with wrapped drugs & paraphernalia

In the early hours of 19 Jul, CNB officers raided a residential unit somewhere near Sumang Walk and arrested a 56-year-old Singaporean man.

There, they found various hard drugs such as heroin and ‘Ice’, wrapped in plastic bags and tin foil.

Various drug paraphernalia such as tubes, pipes, and bongs were also found in the apartment.

Together with these items, about S$4,327 in cash was seized as part of the operations.

Concurrent arrests on 21 Jul at Haig Road & Geylang

Aside from this arrest, the 4-day operation involved other arrests in the vicinity of Haig Road and Geylang.

A 46-year-old woman and a 41-year-old foreign national were arrested on 21 Jul, at a private residential enclave along Haig Road.

CNB officers managed to seize large amounts of controlled drugs such as ‘Ice’, cannabis, and ‘Ecstasy’ tablets to name a few.

They also managed to grab a tiny package containing 1g of ‘Ice’ when they revisited the compound later.

Meanwhile, in Geylang, CNB officers managed to arrest four male foreign nationals, aged between 22-30.

Although one of the suspects tried to evade arrest, officers eventually apprehended him after a short chase.

Unlike the other arrests, these men were in possession of a large amount of cannabis, amounting to 9,282g.

Some of the marijuana was also packed in bundles, seemingly for easy dissemination.

CNB continues to fight the war on drugs

It goes without saying that these drugs, if left unregulated, would have detrimental effects on our society.

Thankfully, the CNB continues their hard work to protect Singapore residents from the harmful effects of drugs.

Featured image adapted from Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB).