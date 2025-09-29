S’porean female driver arrested at Second Link Highway in M’sia for verbally abusing police officers

Singaporean stopped at Second Link Highway for modified exhaust system began verbally abusing police

A Singaporean woman has been arrested in Malaysia for verbally abusing police officers, among other alleged offences.

The female driver got into trouble after she was stopped along the Second Link Highway, reported The Star.

Singaporean was stopped at Second Link Highway roadblock

Assistant Commissioner M. Kumarasan, police chief of the Iskandar Puteri district, said in a statement said the incident took place on Saturday (27 Sept) night.

The 29-year-old woman was stopped at a roadblock at KM3.8 of the Second Link Highway at about 8.30pm.

This was because her vehicle was fitted with an illegally modified exhaust system.

Singaporean began verbally abusing police during Second Link inspection

However, the woman refused to cooperate during the inspection, ACP Kumarasan said.

When she was told that she would be summoned for the illegally modified car exhaust, she verbally abused the officers on duty, he added.

This included the use of profanities, the New Straits Times reported him as saying.

Worse still, the woman was found to have no valid documents to be in Malaysia, though she tested negative for drugs and alcohol.

Singaporean under investigation for multiple offences

After her arrest, the Singaporean is now under investigation for multiple offences:

Obstructing a public servant from carrying out their duty, under Section 186 of Malaysia’s Penal Code Using insulting words intended to hurt feelings or cause a breach of peace, under Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act 1955 Not having valid documents to remain in Malaysia, under Section 6(1)(C) of the Immigration Act 1959/62

For obstructing a public servant, she faces two years in prison and/or a fine of up to RM10,000 (S$3,000).

If convicted of using insulting words, she may be fined up to RM100 (S$30)

The offence of not having valid documents to remain in Malaysia carries up to five years in prison, a fine of up to RM10,000 (S$3,000), or up to six strokes of the cane, or any two of these punishments.

Additionally, she was also issued a summons for the illegally modified exhaust.

Also read: S’porean driver arrested by M’sian police after kicking BMW & pushing driver in Johor

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps.