S’porean driver arrested by M’sian police after kicking BMW & pushing driver in Johor

Arrested Singaporean driver was involved in road rage incident in Johor

The Malaysian police have arrested a Singaporean driver who was involved in a viral road rage incident in Johor.

According to videos shared by a woman named Vicky Sing on Facebook, he was seen shouting loudly, pushing another driver and kicking his BMW.

M’sian couple caught in jam in Johor, Singaporean driver confronts them

In her post, Ms Sing said she and her boyfriend, who was driving, were on their way to lunch on Saturday (7 June) when they were caught in a traffic jam.

A car in front of them kept on stopping, so they and other drivers sounded the horn.

However, a Singapore-registered Toyota Altis behind them drove up next to them, with the driver loudly asking why they did not move.

Ms Sing’s boyfriend replied that the car in front of them had stopped, and they had sounded the horn.

But the driver of the Singapore-registered car incredulously insisted that they hadn’t sounded the horn, allegedly yelling:

Don’t think you’re so great just because you drive a BMW!

Singaporean driver challenges other driver to a fight

The Toyota driver then got out of his car to confront Ms Sing’s boyfriend, who had also exited his car.

A video she uploaded showed the man getting up close to her boyfriend and loudly challenging him to a fight, also using a vulgar invective at him.

Footage recorded by another eyewitness showed the Toyota driver shouting in the face of Ms Sing’s boyfriend, who was speaking calmly.

The man then pushed him forcefully.

Ms Sing said he also spat at her boyfriend, who did not retaliate as that would put him in the wrong too. He also knew that people were recording the incident.

Singaporean driver kicks BMW

Subsequently, Ms Sing’s boyfriend then told the Toyota driver that they could go to the police together to “settle”.

The man then flew into a rage and kicked their BMW, purportedly saying, “Go then go! You think I’m scared of you?”

However, the man then drove off without fulfilling his agreement to go to the police.

BMW dented, owner makes police report

The Toyota driver’s kicks damaged the BMW, causing it to develop a very visible dent.

Ms Sing, who said the BMW is hers, lamented her bad luck and wondered whether this “lunatic” would compensate her.

She later made a police report over the incident, saying it took place in Skudai.

40-year-old Singaporean driver arrested over Johor road rage incident

In a statement posted on Facebook on Sunday (8 June), the Johor Baru North police said they had arrested a 40-year-old Singaporean man, the driver of a Singapore-registered Toyota Altis.

The arrest was made at 6.20pm on the same day, following a police report by a driver about the suspect allegedly kicking and damaging his car during an argument in the Tun Aminah area.

The suspect has no previous criminal record and tested negative for drugs, the police added.

He will be brought to a court in Johor Bahru on Monday (9 June), where an application will be made for case to be investigated under Section 426 (mischief and damage of property) and Section 509 (utterance of insult) of Malaysia’s Penal Code.

Featured image adapted from Vicky Sing on Facebook and Din Jia on Facebook.