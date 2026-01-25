S’porean man’s wallet reportedly stolen in Batam, loses IC & over S$1,900 in cash

S’porean man’s wallet reportedly stolen in Batam after someone stepped on his foot

A Singaporean man’s wallet was reportedly stolen in Batam, causing him to lose his identity card (IC) and more than S$1,900 in cash, among other things

A video posted by Batam News Online on Instagram showed the shell-shocked man pacing around a market, telling onlookers that his IC was missing.

Anxious Singaporean paces around Batam market, says IC was in his wallet

The incident took place in Batam’s Pasar Jodoh at about 11am on Friday (23 Jan), reported Batam News Online.

The middle-aged man, who was wearing a checked shirt, shorts and slippers, appeared anxious in the video.

At one point, he checked his pockets and took out a bright red passport that appeared to be a Singapore passport.

A voice was heard saying that the man had lost his wallet.

He told onlookers that there was an IC in his wallet, meaning it would be a “hassle” to return to Singapore.

He also expressed his intention to file a police report about the matter after being advised to do so by the onlookers.

Singaporean man’s wallet also contained S$1.7K, Rp3.2M & debit cards

The man had found his wallet missing after someone had stepped forcefully on his foot and tried to run away, reported Lianhe Zaobao, quoting Indonesian media reports.

A netizen said she saw the man chasing another man in front of a fruit and vegetable stall in the market.

He subsequently asked to check the other man’s pocket, but could not find his wallet.

Besides his IC, the man’s wallet contained S$1,700, 3.2 million rupiah (S$242) and three debit cards.

Man only reported lost documents: Batam police

The Lubuk Baja Police confirmed to Batam News Online that a Singaporean had filed a police report about the incident.

However, the man reported only that his items were lost, but did not report that he had been pickpocketed, the police said.

According to the report, the wallet contained a Singaporean IC, cash and an ATM card.

Featured image adapted from Batam News Online on Instagram.