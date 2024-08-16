This S’porean mum-of-4 thought she only had 10 years left. She decided to take up Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.

7 Singaporeans share how Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu (BJJ) has changed their lives

When thinking of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu (BJJ), most people picture intense workouts and self-defence skills. But this martial art is so much more — it’s a game-changer for relationships and confidence.

Imagine training with your partner and strengthening your bond, or using BJJ to overcome a major life challenge and finding a new sense of purpose.

Even if you start later in life, BJJ can bring new energy and motivation. And for those struggling with self-doubt, it’s a powerful way to build confidence and resilience.

Ahead, MS News speaks to seven Singaporeans who have experienced these transformative benefits firsthand, sharing their stories of how BJJ has impacted their lives both on and off the mats.

BJJ strengthens couple’s bond inside & outside the gym

Tiffany Low and Mohd Damiri’s love story began not with a meet-cute at a cafe but with a sweaty, adrenaline-pumping encounter on the mats of an MMA gym back in 2017, a year before they joined Evolve MMA.

Now married for two years, Tiffany, 36, and Damiri, 39, have discovered that practising BJJ together is their secret weapon for a rock-solid relationship.

Tiffany, an associate content lead at a creative integrated communications agency, said that BJJ has given them a unique chance to be privy to each other’s best and worst sides.

“You get to see their highest and lowest points, enabling you to truly learn deeply about each other and grow together as a couple,” she explained.

BJJ isn’t just about perfecting armbars and chokes — it’s also a masterclass in communication.

Damiri, an occupational therapist at the Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) Integrated Care Hub, has found that their training sessions have sharpened their ability to give constructive feedback and boosted their patience and support for each other.

This improved communication has made their relationship more resilient.

“Through the years of training, I have learned to be better at giving feedback to Tiff,” he said. “This stems from us drilling a lot and me giving her feedback on how to be a better drilling partner.”

This has even carried over off the mats. “When we speak about non-BJJ stuff, I do feel my communication with her has grown.”

Of course, it’s not always smooth sailing.

Like any relationship, Tiffany and Damiri have faced their share of challenges. Training together can sometimes highlight friction points, but they’ve learned to tackle these with patience and empathy.

“We communicate, set expectations, and grow from there with lots of patience and, of course, love,” Tiffany said. By approaching challenges with a team mindset, they’ve turned potential conflicts into growth opportunities.

So, it seems the couple that rolls together really does stay together.

Lawyer starts BJJ after health scare, is now cancer-free

Luo Ling Ling is a 39-year-old lawyer whose journey since joining Evolve MMA in December 2022 has been nothing short of transformative.

It all began with a cancer scare that made her rethink her priorities. She underwent several surgeries and was told she might have a decade left if her health worsens.

“At that time, it dawned upon me that if I had just 10 more years, what did I really want to achieve?” she recalled. “That was the main reason why I started BJJ for myself.”

What started as a personal mission quickly turned into a family affair when Ling Ling wanted to give her two older children, 19-year-old daughter Audrey and 16-year-old son Michael, a chance to train with ex-Singapore national team head coach and former Evolve MMA instructor Teco Shinzato before he left Singapore.

To her surprise, they loved it and wanted more. Not to be left out, her youngest, 11-year-old Caleb, joined in, and even her husband plans to start training soon.

BJJ has been more than just a sport for them; it’s a bonding experience. They get to spend quality time together, and are supportive of each other’s progress.

Ling Ling noted that the kids now bicker less and “love each other more”. Even her 13-year-old daughter, who’s not into martial arts, gets involved by filming matches and joining in post-competition celebrations.

Together, they’ve tackled various BJJ competitions, including the Asian Jiu-Jitsu IBJJF Championship and the Southeast Asia Open 2024.

In fact, Ling Ling is currently ranked third in the world under the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) as of 24 July 2024.

But beyond the medals, BJJ has given Ling Ling something priceless: a way to destress and disconnect.

“When I’m on the mats, I’m not expected to reply to emails or messages. I can just do what I love,” she said.

The lower stress levels have worked wonders for Ling Ling’s health — in fact, her latest check-ups show that she’s cancer-free.

Retiree changes others’ lives after BJJ changes his life

Richard Wee aka “Papa Rich”, 71, is a prime example of how it’s never too late to pick up new skills and shine.

In 2009, he began BJJ training at Evolve MMA after realising that his lifestyle as the regional head for a multinational corporation — complete with frequent travel and indulgent meals — had taken a toll on his health.

Starting BJJ at 55 wasn’t without its challenges. Papa Rich wrestled with doubts: Was he too old? Would he get injured? Could he hold his own against the younger crowd?

But he faced these concerns head-on. With the support of his instructors and a can-do attitude, Papa Rich didn’t just keep up — he thrived.

A standout moment came during a sparring session with a younger, more agile student.

On the verge of defeat, Papa Rich pulled off a flawless hip movement and arm lock, triumphing over his opponent. The look of surprise on the other guy’s face was priceless.

“My favourite thing about BJJ is its emphasis on technique over strength,” Papa Rich explained. “It levels the playing field and teaches patience, strategy, and problem-solving.”

Though he hasn’t pursued trophies or titles, Papa Rich’s commitment to personal growth and making a difference is clear.

He created his own fitness programme, FUNFIT, and spends hours daily volunteering, coaching kids battling cancer and families in need.

“Seeing these children transform is far more rewarding than any medal,” he beamed. “Their progress is my greatest measure of success.”

As for his own achievements, Papa Rich earned his BJJ black belt in 2021 and has his weight and hypertension under control.

“BJJ is more than just a martial art,” he mused. “It is a way of life that promotes discipline, physical fitness, mental resilience, and camaraderie.”

BJJ empowers 142cm-tall nurse to overcome self-doubt

25-year-old registered nurse Putri Siti Nur Farhani Shamsuri may stand at just 142cm tall, but her stature is the only small thing about her.

Despite battling bullying and self-doubt, she decided to chase her childhood dream of martial arts by joining a complimentary BJJ class at Evolve MMA in 2018.

The rest, as they say, is history, though Putri admits her journey hasn’t been easy.

The early days were tough, with constant comparisons to others clouding her confidence. But with every roll on the mat, she reminded herself that progress is a journey, not a race.

Now, she has proudly stood on podiums at BJJ competitions both locally and abroad, representing Singapore with grace and determination.

Her most memorable moment was competing in the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China. While she didn’t win a medal, representing her country on such a big stage and wearing the Singapore flag was a “surreal” experience.

Putri’s newfound confidence shines outside the ring, too.

“I portray myself more confidently when walking in public, and I have better self-esteem,” she grinned.

Her skills have also earned her respect at work, where she’s become the go-to person for handling aggressive patients — a testament to the calm confidence she’s cultivated through BJJ.

For those struggling with self-confidence, Putri offered this advice: “Do not let circumstances define you. Be the change you want to see in yourself. Don’t fear what others might think of you, regardless of your size, build, or health.”

No one is born a warrior; they become one when they choose to stand up for themselves.

Brothers start lessons as kids, now competition kings

Full-time national serviceman Chew Zheng How, 20, was just 11 when he convinced his parents to book a martial arts trial class at Evolve MMA for him and his younger brother, 18-year-old Chew Zheng Hui.

Fast forward nine years, and the brothers have each conquered numerous BJJ competitions.

Zheng How clinched gold at the Singapore BJJ Open 2022, while Zheng Hui boasts medals from American and Australian championships, including triple gold at the Pan Pacific IBJJF Jiu-Jitsu Championship 2023.

Training from a young age has taught them invaluable lessons about fitness, diet, and discipline.

They’ve also turned time management into an art form.

During his polytechnic days, Zheng How would hit the gym before classes even started, making sure his training was sorted before the day got hectic.

Meanwhile, Zheng Hui, who’s juggling studies at the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) College East with BJJ, has mastered the balancing act of early morning and evening training sessions.

He’s even turned down social hangouts to stay sharp, proving that being a champion sometimes means making sacrifices.

Training together as brothers is a highlight for them. Zheng How loves that they can push each other to new heights without any sibling rivalry.

“The main challenge is that we know each other’s game so well, making our training sessions feel like a high-level chess match,” he quipped.

Zheng Hui agrees, noting that their competitiveness keeps training tough and has strengthened their bond. He added: “Without my brother, I would not be where I am today.”

Start your own BJJ journey with Evolve MMA

As these inspiring stories show, BJJ can be a transformative force that changes lives.

Dubbed the “gentle art”, it teaches you how to use leverage and technique to take down bigger opponents — because size doesn’t always matter when you’ve got skills.

Plus, it’s a win-win for both body and mind, helping with fitness, stress relief, and confidence.

Many of the champions we spoke to started with a trial class, which you can sign up for here.

Evolve MMA is the biggest and one of the top BJJ gyms in Singapore. It also boasts the largest and most accomplished team of world champion instructors in Asia, which means you can look forward to world-class lessons and facilities.

For more information and to stay on top of all the latest updates, follow Evolve MMA on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Who knows? That trial class might just be the beginning of an exciting and fulfilling journey.

